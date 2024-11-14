E-Paper | November 14, 2024

Balochistan prioritises security with new action plan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 07:50am
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan briefs a high-level meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, on new security plan, on Nov 13, 2024. — X/dpr_gob
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan briefs a high-level meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, on new security plan, on Nov 13, 2024. — X/dpr_gob

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to develop a provincial action plan to significantly enhance governance and security across the province.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Wednesday briefed a high-level meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, on the proposed plan.

The chief secretary said that a comprehensive strategy is being developed to effectively counter terrorism, crime, extortion and smuggling cases with a focus on enhancing enforcement measures.

The implementation of this action plan is likely to bring substantial improvements in governance and security in Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bugti emphasised the importance of integrating modern technology into the plan. He also stressed the need for strengthening the professional capacity of law-enforcement agencies to combat terrorism and crime effectively.

He said profiling of criminals should be conducted for closer monitoring and all security agencies must coordinate to ensure efficient information sharing about criminals, suspects and convicts.

He said a clear and decisive strategy would be put in place to eradicate terrorism and crime without hesitation, pledging the provision of necessary resources to law enforcement agencies while expecting tangible results in return.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

