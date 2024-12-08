Nine security men martyred in KP, Balochistan

• At least 22 terrorists eliminated in separate operations, attacks across two provinces

• President Zardari, PM Shehbaz laud security forces for successful action

• Monument fire in Kalat sparks outrage among locals

PESHAWAR / QUETTA / GWADAR: Security forces killed 22 terrorists while six personnel emb­raced martyrdom in three operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday and Saturday, the military’s media wing said.

In Balochistan, another three security personnel were martyred and three others injured in separate attacks.

The KP operations were conducted in Tank, North Waziristan and Hangu districts based on intelligence reports, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

In one of the operations in Tank’s Gul Imam area, security forces engaged the terrorists and killed nine of them while injuring six others.

In North Waziristan, security forces killed 10 terrorists. The third encounter took place in the Thall area of Hangu district, where security forces killed three terrorists during a fierce exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

However, “six brave sons of the soil, having fou­ght gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and emb­raced Shahadat”, it added.

The ISPR said that sanitisation operations were ongoing in these areas to eliminate remaining threats. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

President, PM laud forces

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif issued separate statements praising the security forces for the ope­r­ations while paying tribute to the martyred soldiers.

President Zardari paid tribute to security forces for killing the 22 terrorists and lauded the personnel’s bravery during the operations.

“Killing 22 terrorists in different operations is a great achievement of the security forces,” the president said in a statement. “The operations of the security forces will continue until the complete elimination of the terrorists.”

He expressed grief over the martyrdom of the six soldiers, stating, “The entire nation salutes the martyrs for their bravery in fighting against the terrorists and embracing martyrdom. Our resolve to eli­minate terrorist elements and defend the country will remain unwavering.”

Separately, PM Shehbaz appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in KP, according to a statement issued by his office.

“The prime minister praises the professional capabilities of the security forces,” the statement said. PM Shehbaz also expressed “deep sorrow and grief” over the martyrdom of the six personnel during the operation.

“[We] will continue the war against the monster of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country,” he said. “The entire nation stands with the security forces in this war against terrorism.”

In Balochistan’s Duki district, armed men attacked a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint near the Sardar Usman Tareen coal mine late on Friday night, officials said.

Using automatic weapons and rockets, the attackers engaged in heavy firing for hours, resulting in the martyrdom of two soldiers and injuries to three others.

Security forces retaliated, and casualties were reported on the attackers’ side, although the exact number remains unconfirmed.

Humayun Khan Nasar, a senior police officer in Duki, confirmed that two security personnel were martyred and three others were injured.

Separately, in Gwadar’s Jiwani town, an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a Pakistan Coast Guards patrol near a lighthouse in the Daran area, resulting in the martyrdom of one security official.

The powerful explosion caused panic among residents and prompted a cordon and search operation. Authorities are investigating the incident, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice. The body of the martyred officer was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Monument fire in Kalat

In Kalat, a monument near the Miri Fort was set on fire late on Friday night, destroying two statues symbolising Baloch culture, police said.

The monument, constructed four years ago by the Communications and Works Department, served as a cultural landmark welcoming visitors to Kalat.

The fire reduced the statues to ruins, drawing condemnation from locals.

Abdul Wahid Shahwani in Khuzdar also contributed to his report

