15 security men martyred in attacks across KP

• 10 FC men lose their lives while repulsing assault on D.I. Khan checkpoint

• Army cadet gunned down trying to save people in Lakki Marwat mosque

• Soldier, three cops targeted in Bannu, S. Waziristan and Khyber

DERA ISMAIL KHAN / LAKKI MARWAT: At least 15 security personnel were martyred in militant attacks across Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa over the past couple of days, officials and sources confirmed.

The deadliest incident occurred in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan district, where 10 Frontier Constabulary (FC) men embraced martyrdom while fighting militants who had stormed a checkpoint.

Three personnel were also wounded in the crossfire between paramilitary personnel and militants, sources said.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the attack took place on Thursday night.

The martyred men were identified as Naib Subedar Muhammad Jan, Naik Arif, Lance Naik Saeedur Rehman, Sepoy Akhunzada, Hazratullah, Mushtaq, Abdul Samad, Imran, Basir, and Mehtab.

According to a statement, six of the martyred personnel hailed from South Waziristan, and four from Karak.

Injured personnel, including Naik Hamza, Sepoy Hasan and Sepoy Sabir Ayub, were moved to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dera Ismail Khan for treatment.

“Their condition is currently stable, and they are receiving the necessary care,” the ministry said.

“We pay tribute to the martyrs of the FC,” the statement read, adding that the sacrifices only strengthen the forces’ determination to eradicate terrorism.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. It termed the attack “revenge” for the operation where nine militants were killed by security forces in Bajaur on Wednesday.

The dead militants included two would-be suicide bombers and a ringleader, the military’s media wing said.

Bannu attack

In another attack, three security personnel, including an army officer, embraced martyrdom in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts, on Friday, police said.

In Bannu’s Jani Khel area, armed assailants opened fire on a police patrol, resulting in the martyrdom of Station House Officer Rehman and Constable Mir Syed.

A police official added that a passerby, identified as Samar Ayaz, was injured in the attack. The attackers fled the scene before reinforcement troops arrived.

“A large contingent of law enforcement personnel immediately rushed to the area and launched a search for the assailants”, he added.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

After completing medico-legal formalities, the bodies were taken to police lines for the funeral.

Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed, police and district administration officials, relatives of the deceased cops and locals attended the last rites.

Two alleged militants were also killed in an exchange of fire with police in Bannu late on Friday, an official said.

Armed assailants ambushed a patrolling party on the Purdilkhel road, which led to an intense exchange of fire.

The militants were identified as Guldar Ali alias Asim and Awais alias Haris, the official said, adding that arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The cops remained unhurt in the attack.

Cadet killed

In Lakki Marwat, an under-training soldier was martyred by attackers inside a mosque during evening prayers, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two others were also injured in the attack in the Marmandi Multan area, police said, adding the cadet was visiting his village on leave.

The injured locals, Nawaz Khan and Mir Shah Jahan were shifted to a local hospital.

ISPR identified the victim as Cadet Arifullah, 19.

The statement added that he responded to firing by militants fire and laid down his life to save innocent worshippers.

ISPR hailed the “valiant act” of the cadet and said the “heinous and cowardly” attack on a mosque reflected the “true ideology of the militants”.

In South Waziristan, a soldier was martyred in an attack on a checkpoint.

According to sources, militants, armed with small and heavy weapons, launched the attack, which was retaliated by security forces, sources said.

The attack left one soldier martyred while the militants managed to escape. The forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

In Wana, two cops were injured in an explosion on Friday evening.

Sources said SHO Muzammil Wazir was on his way home when his vehicle was targeted by a roadside bomb. He was injured in the attack, along with Constable Mahaz Wazir. They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

Another cop was martyred in district Khyber — the first attack of its kind in the last three months.

Police officials said unknown militants attacked the Malagori police station early on Friday morning.

During the crossfire, constable Saqib Khan embraced martyrdom.

His funeral was later held at the police training centre in Shah Kas. District Police Officer Rao Mazhar Iqbal, SP investigation Noorul Amin and other officials attended the funeral.

Adam Khan Wazir in South Waziristan and Ibrahim Shinwari in Khyber also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024