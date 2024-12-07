E-Paper | December 07, 2024

Grand jirga negotiates indefinite ceasefire in Kurram

Our Correspondent Published December 7, 2024 Updated December 7, 2024 11:50am

KOHAT: The warring sides in Kurram have agreed to an indefinite ceasefire, the KP government said on Friday.

The development comes as a grand jirga, that is visiting the restive district, held individual as well as collective sittings with both sides, and after hours-long deliberations, agreed to cease fire for an indefinite period.

Certain key decisions were also taken for ensuring sustainable peace in Kurram district.

Tensions have been high in the region since Nov 21, when a convoy of vehicles en route to Peshawar was ambushed, claiming the lives of at least 40 people. Ensuing clashes have since taken the death toll above 100.

Barrister Mohammad Saif, the KP chief minister’s aide, said in a statement that the grand jirga had held meetings with around 100 individuals from both sides during their consultations.

It was also decided that the trenches would remain empty until a final decision by the grand jirga, he said.

Both sides agreed that conflict was not the solution to any problem and for permanent peace, time would definitely be required to find a durable solution.

However, for durable peace, ‘sincerity and trust’ from both sides would also be required.

Both sides also pledged that, for the sake of the bright future of coming generations and peace in the region, they would sit with the jirga until the establishment of complete and lasting peace in the district. They agreed they would go back to their areas, only with the agreement of peace.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2024

