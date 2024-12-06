E-Paper | December 06, 2024

Case filed in Islamabad over threat to Bangladeshi diplomat

Munawer Azeem Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 02:30pm

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have registered a case after a high-ranking Bangladeshi diplomat received a threatening letter and reported being followed by unidentified individuals.

The case was registered on Thursday under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The diplomat, Mohammad Ali Khalid, had lodged a complaint with the DIG of Islamabad, according to police.

In his complaint, the diplomat stated that he holds a key position at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Islamabad and had noticed, over the past few days, that some unknown individuals had been following him and monitoring his movements.

These individuals also took pictures of the diplomat, and a threat letter addr­essed to him was received at the embassy, creating a climate of fear and anxiety not only for him but also for the embassy staff.

“All these activities will affect the cordial relations between the two countries,” a police officer quoted the diplomat as saying. He urged the authorities to register a case, identify the culprits, and ensure they are punished according to the law.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2024

