Bike riders snatch handbag of British diplomat’s wife in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two street criminals snatched a handbag from the spouse of a British diplomat a day before their departure from the federal capital, police said on Monday.

Security Adviser at the British High Commission Jonathon Wilson reported the incident to DIG Syed Ali Raza with a request to register an FIR and contact him when the handbag was recovered.

Over the incident, a case has been registered at the Kohsar police station under section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the PPC.

The diplomat reported to the high commission that two persons riding a bike had snatched a handbag from his wife.

The incident took place on Sept 25, a day before the departure of the diplomat and his family from Islamabad to his county for further posting, a police officer told Dawn.

He said the diplomat and his wife came over to F-6 Markaz and were going back on foot when the criminals snatched the bag from the woman’s shoulder on Aga Khan Road.

The bag contained personal items, including UK debit and credit cards, a mobile phone worth Rs270,000, a Nokia mobile phone, 350 British pounds and local currency.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024