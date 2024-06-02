Vietnamese ambassador’s ‘missing’ wife traced after four hours: Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: Wife of the Vietnamese ambassador was found at a restaurant four hours after she went missing on Saturday, police said.

Police spokesman Taqi Jawad told Dawn that at around 12 noon the ambassador called the police helpline and said his wife was missing for the last an hour. Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other officers reached the ambassador’s residence at F-8.

The ambassador told the police that his wife had left for a beauty salon saying she would return in an hour. Later, it transpired that she had left her mobile phone and purse in the house.

Three teams were constituted to trace the ambassador’s wife, comprising the DIG operations, SSP operations, SP City and SDPO Margalla. Two teams searched her in shopping centres and another examined the footages of Safe City Authority.

The footages showed the woman leaving her residence on foot and entering F-9 Park. The police reached the park and started a search in and outside the park. Later, one of the teams found her sitting in a restaurant all alone. After confirming from her photos, the senior police officers were informed.

A police team took the ambassador to the restaurant where he identified her. Later, the couple was driven to their house. The reason behind her leaving the house without a mobile phone and purse and staying in the restaurant for hours was not known, the PRO said, adding over the issue the police will follow the legal procedure and get statements from the couple.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also took notice of the incident and contacted the police chief and directed him for all necessary measures for the safe recovery of the diplomat’s wife.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2024