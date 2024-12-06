E-Paper | December 06, 2024

Apex court withdraws order barring PIA privatisation without its approval

Mohammad Asghar | APP Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 09:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has withdrawn its earlier order barring the government from privatising Pakistan International Airline (PIA) without its permission, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The six-member Constitutional Bench on Thursday overturned the six-year-old order by then chief justice Saqib Nisar in a suo motu notice over the privatisation of national entities.

In a brief hearing on Thursday, the bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, directed the government not to proceed with PIA’s privatisation without SC’s prior permission.

The top court’s decision came days after the European regulator allowed the national carrier to restart its flight operations to the continent after four years.

Airline names Khurram Mushtaq interim CEO

The government’s first attempt at the much-anticipated privatisation last month as the sole bid for the airline was around Rs75 billion lower than expected.

The Blue World City consortium submitted its bid of Rs10 billion for a 60 per cent stake against the minimum price of Rs85.03bn, fixed by the Privatisation Commission.

The commission rejected the bid, and the decision was also endorsed by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.

Following the failed attempt to sell PIA, Federal Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan hinted at selling the airline with zero liabilities.

New PIA CEO

Separately, on Thursday, the national carrier appointed one of its senior executives as interim chief executive officer (CEO).

The decision to appoint Khurram Mushtaq as acting CEO was taken at a board of directors’ meeting on Thursday.

A PIA spokesman said Mr Mushtaq will take charge of his new post after the tenure of the incumbent CEO, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, comes to an end.

The statement did not specify when the term would end.

The spokesman said the interim CEO was one of the airline’s senior executives and has extensive experience in aviation.

He has served as head of commercial, airport services, flight services and security and vigilance.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza genocide
Updated 06 Dec, 2024

Gaza genocide

Unless Western states cease their unflinching support to Israel, the genocide is unlikely to end.
Agri tax changes
06 Dec, 2024

Agri tax changes

IT is quite surprising if not disconcerting to see the PPP government in Sindh dragging its feet on the changes to...
AJK unrest
06 Dec, 2024

AJK unrest

THERE is trouble brewing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where a coalition comprising various civil society organisations...
Failed martial law
Updated 05 Dec, 2024

Failed martial law

Appetite for non-democratic systems of governance appears to be shrinking rapidly. Perhaps more countries are now realising the futility of rule by force.
Holding the key
05 Dec, 2024

Holding the key

IN the view of one learned judge of the Supreme Court’s recently formed constitutional bench, parliament holds the...
New low
05 Dec, 2024

New low

WHERE does one go from here? In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has barred...