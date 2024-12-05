E-Paper | December 05, 2024

PIA names acting CEO as it prepares to resume European flights

Reuters Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 05:55pm
A PIA Boeing 777. — APP/File
A PIA Boeing 777. — APP/File

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday named one of the company’s senior executives as acting CEO as it prepares for the resumption of European flights following the lifting of a ban.

PIA’s spokesperson said on Sunday the airline expects to resume flights to Europe, starting with Paris, within the next three to four weeks, after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban.

The airline needs to appoint a permanent CEO. In the interim, it issued a statement on Thursday saying Khurram Mushtaq, previously head of PIA’s Commercial, Airport Services, Flight Services, Security and Vigilance departments, would “take charge of the office after the tenure of Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat comes to an end”. It did not specify when that was.

In 2020, the EASA suspended PIA’s authorisation to operate in the European Union because of concerns about the ability of Pakistani authorities and its Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to ensure compliance with international aviation standards.

The UK also suspended permission for PIA to operate in the region after Pakistan began investigating the validity of pilots’ licences following a plane crash that killed 97 people.

PIA and the government, which aims to sell a 60 per cent stake in the carrier, had urged the EASA to lift the ban that cost the airline Rs40 billion ($144 million) annually in revenue.

The loss-making national carrier has a 23pc stake in Pakistan’s domestic aviation market, but a lack of direct flights means its 34-plane fleet cannot compete with Middle Eastern carriers that hold a 60pc market share.

The carrier has air service pacts with 87 countries, and landing slots at key destinations such as London Heathrow.

A failed attempt to privatise the airline in October received a single offer, well below its asking price.

