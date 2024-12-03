E-Paper | December 03, 2024

Dar, Iran FM agree to deepen cooperation in ‘all spheres’

Dawn.com Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 01:59pm
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar holds bilateral meeting with Iranian FM Abbas Aragchi in Iran, on Dec 3, 2024. — PID
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar holds bilateral meeting with Iranian FM Abbas Aragchi in Iran, on Dec 3, 2024. — PID
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar holds bilateral meeting with Iranian FM Abbas Aragchi in Iran, on Dec 3, 2024. — PID
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar holds bilateral meeting with Iranian FM Abbas Aragchi in Iran, on Dec 3, 2024. — PID

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met with Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi on Tuesday, during an official visit to Iran, where both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in “all spheres”.

Dar, also the foreign minister, is in Iran to attend the 28th meeting of the Council Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

The deputy PM arrived in Mashhad last night, where he was received by Razavi Khorasan Vice Governor General Mohammad Ali Nabipoor and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, the foreign ministry said in a post on X.

Today, Dar met with FM Aragchi on the sidelines of the ECO meeting, according to a statement by the foreign ministry on X.

Both ministers exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments. “They agreed to deepen cooperation between both the countries in all spheres,” the statement noted.

At the ECO ministerial meeting, Dar will sign ‘Charter for ECO Clean Energy Centre’, Radio Pakistan stated.

In his address, the foreign minister will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Charter and highlight the potential of greater connectivity in the ECO region through the development of road and rail networks, liberalisation of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures.

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Competing narratives
03 Dec, 2024

Competing narratives

Rather than hunting keyboard warriors, it would be better to support a transparent probe into reported deaths during PTI protest.
Early retirement
03 Dec, 2024

Early retirement

THE government is reportedly considering a proposal to reduce the average age of superannuation by five years to 55...
Being differently abled
03 Dec, 2024

Being differently abled

A SOCIETY comes of age when it does not normalise ‘othering’. As we observe the International Day of Persons ...
The ban question
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

The ban question

Parties that want PTI to be banned don't seem to realise they're veering away from the very ‘democratic’ credentials they claim to possess.
5G charade
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

5G charade

What use is faster internet when the state is determined to police every byte of data its citizens consume?
Syria offensive
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

Syria offensive

If Al Qaeda’s ideological allies establish a strong foothold in Syria, it will fuel transnational terrorism.