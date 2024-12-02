E-Paper | December 02, 2024

Hidayatur Rehman calls tribal jirga on Dec 15 to resolve Balochistan’s issues

Saleem Shahid Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 11:49am

QUETTA: The provincial emir of Jamaat-i-Isla­mi (JI) Balochistan, Maulana Hidayatur Reh­man Baloch, has convened a tribal jirga of Baloch and Pakhtun elders on Dec 15 to discuss the province’s deteriorating law and order situation and propose solutions.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday alongside Dr Attaur Rehman, Provincial General Secre­tary Zahid Akhtar and other party leaders, Maul­ana Hidayat expressed grave concerns about the prevailing situation in Balochistan. He said the upcoming jirga would deliberate on key issues and suggest actionable solutions.

He said all-party conferences would also be arra­nged in the coming days and Jamaat-i-Islami would also establish contact with ulema, teachers, youths and students to discuss the Balochistan issues.

The JI leader also anno­unced plans to organise public meetings across Balochistan, starting with an event in Noshki, followed by another in Gwadar on Dec 22. “We aim to gather 100,000 people for a public meeting in Quetta,” he declared, adding that these efforts would culminate in a province-wide movement.

Provincial JI chief opposes military action

Maulana Hidayat stron­gly opposed the federal government’s decision to launch military operations in Balochistan and proceed with the second phase of the China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Sindh and Pun­jab. He warned that such measures would fuel resen­tment within the province.

He stressed the need for policies that provide jobs to the youth, reducing the likelihood of their involvement in armed rebellion.

Highlighting grievances against security forces, Mau­­l­ana Hidayat condemned the killing of three people from Balochistan during PTI protest in Islamabad.

The JI leader urged the authorities to address systemic issues such as corruption, bureaucratic inefficiencies and the marginalisation of local populations. He vowed to continue his constitutional and democratic struggle, resisting any provocation to violence.

He called for unity among the people of Balochistan and urged decision-makers to reconsider their approach. He also committed to transparently utilising funds and backing welfare initiatives, such as the free ambulance service from Gwadar to Karachi.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2024

