Haq Do Tehreek chief sworn in as Balochistan emir of JI

QUETTA: The newly elected provincial emir of Jamaat-i-Islami Balochistan, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, was sworn into office during a ceremony held on Sunday.

A large number of party workers, former provincial emirs, including Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi and Abdul Mateen Akhandzada, and senior party supporters and leaders from other political parties attended and spoke at the event.

Mr Baloch, who is also the chief of the Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) and a member of the Balochistan Assembly, told the gathering that the government was not serious about addressing the issues faced by the people of the province, particularly unemployment and trade relations with Iran.

“If the government continues to ignore the people’s problems and fails to grant them their legitimate rights, the people from Gwadar to Zhob will stage a sit-in protest in Quetta,” he warned.

Hidayatur Rehman vows to fight for province’s rights; calls for youth mobilisation, protests

The new provincial emir urged the youth of Balochistan to join Jamaat-i-Islami in its ongoing membership campaign, encouraging them to become part of the struggle for their rights, development and prosperity through democratic resistance.

He emphasised that the party would continue to protest and organise strikes to secure the province’s rights, even if it meant shutting down Balochistan.

Mr Baloch condemned the recent acts of violence and killings, whether against labourers, residents of other provinces or members of security forces, stating that all forms of injustice must be condemned.

He said the HDT would be strengthened, stressing that the people of Balochistan are not slaves but free citizens deserving of their rights.

He also criticised the role of the Frontier Corps in Balochistan, calling for the removal of the force from the province.

He highlighted the need for urgent accountability and justice for the oppressed, urging the youth to rally under the banner of Jamaat-i-Islami to secure their rights.

Published in Dawn, October 21th, 2024