E-Paper | October 21, 2024

Haq Do Tehreek chief sworn in as Balochistan emir of JI

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 11:24am
Maulana Hidayatur Rehman addresses his oath taking ceremony in Quetta on Sunday.—PPI
Maulana Hidayatur Rehman addresses his oath taking ceremony in Quetta on Sunday.—PPI

QUETTA: The newly elected provincial emir of Jamaat-i-Islami Balochistan, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, was sworn into office during a ceremony held on Sunday.

A large number of party workers, former provincial emirs, including Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi and Abdul Mateen Akhandzada, and senior party supporters and leaders from other political parties attended and spoke at the event.

Mr Baloch, who is also the chief of the Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) and a member of the Balochistan Assembly, told the gathering that the government was not serious about addressing the issues faced by the people of the province, particularly unemployment and trade relations with Iran.

“If the government continues to ignore the people’s problems and fails to grant them their legitimate rights, the people from Gwadar to Zhob will stage a sit-in protest in Quetta,” he warned.

Hidayatur Rehman vows to fight for province’s rights; calls for youth mobilisation, protests

The new provincial emir urged the youth of Balochistan to join Jamaat-i-Islami in its ongoing membership campaign, encouraging them to become part of the struggle for their rights, development and prosperity through democratic resistance.

He emphasised that the party would continue to protest and organise strikes to secure the province’s rights, even if it meant shutting down Balochistan.

Mr Baloch condemned the recent acts of violence and killings, whether against labourers, residents of other provinces or members of security forces, stating that all forms of injustice must be condemned.

He said the HDT would be strengthened, stressing that the people of Balochistan are not slaves but free citizens deserving of their rights.

He also criticised the role of the Frontier Corps in Balochistan, calling for the removal of the force from the province.

He highlighted the need for urgent accountability and justice for the oppressed, urging the youth to rally under the banner of Jamaat-i-Islami to secure their rights.

Published in Dawn, October 21th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26th Amendment
Updated 21 Oct, 2024

26th Amendment

Given the long-running feuds and divisions between state branches, the 26th Amendment could trigger a new standoff between the legal fraternity and govt.
SBP’s annual report
21 Oct, 2024

SBP’s annual report

GROWTH will remain tepid during the current fiscal due to deep structural imbalances, says the State Bank in its...
Breaking barriers
21 Oct, 2024

Breaking barriers

ONE in eight women in Pakistan is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. It is the ...
Human rights review
Updated 20 Oct, 2024

Human rights review

Instead of focusing solely on Pakistan’s economic woes, the state must take a holistic view.
Sinwar’s exit
20 Oct, 2024

Sinwar’s exit

IF Israel thinks its strategy of ‘decapitation’ — eliminating the leaders of outfits that confront it — will...
Cricket relief
20 Oct, 2024

Cricket relief

AS is always the case with Pakistan cricket, more common sense was required. And with some radical changes came the...