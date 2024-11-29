Constitutional bench calls for swift recovery of abducted Quetta minor

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti addresses the protesters in Quetta, on Thursday.—PPI

• Terms confidential report on kidnapping satisfactory

• Quetta protest postponed for over 10 days upon chief minister’s assurance

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Thursday expressed satisfaction after examining a confidential progress report on the abduction of a 10-year-old private school student kidnapped days ago from the Multani Mohalla area of Quetta.

Meanwhile, a 14-day protest in Quetta over the child’s abduction was temporarily deferred on Thursday until Dec 10 following a visit by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to the protest camp.

The five-member bench, headed by Justice Aminud Din Khan, directed authorities to ensure the child’s safety and advised that the case should continue in the Balochistan High Court (BHC), where it is currently pending.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan had requested an in-camera review of the classified report due to the sensitive nature of the case, which involves the security of the abducted child.

Mr Awan emphasised that the government’s top priority was to ensure the child’s life was not put in danger. Consequently, the bench retired to examine the report in chambers before resuming the open court hearing 20 minutes later.

The bench took notice of the reported abduction on Nov 21. On Thursday, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail clarified that the case was not being heard on a suo motu notice, stressing that the issue should not be publicised in a manner that endangers the child’s life.

The AGP informed the court that efforts were underway to establish a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the child’s early recovery. Senior counsel Munir Kakar, representing the child’s father, requested the bench to order an end to the sit-in being staged in Quetta over the abduction.

He also noted that a similar case was pending before the BHC.

At this, Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that the Supreme Court could not interfere in matters under the jurisdiction of local administrations.

Justice Mandokhail underscored the importance of ensuring the child’s safety at any cost, advising the counsel to approach the high court for assistance. However, if any help was required from the federal government, the constitutional ben­ch would ensure it was materialised.

Addressing the child’s father directly, Justice Mandokhail said, “We are all worried about the child’s life.” He added that the inspector general of Balochistan had apprised the court about the details of the incident in chambers, but there were many things that couldn’t be divulged since it might affect the investigations.

Justice Mandokhail, however, observed that the court was quite satisfied with the contents of the report.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the IG Balochistan to furnish the report before the high court, whereas Advocate General Balochistan requested the child’s parents to end the sit-in since it was creating inconvenience to the general public.

Sit-in postponed

The two-week-long protest in Quetta over the child’s abduction was temporarily deferred on Thursday until Dec 10 following a visit by CM Bugti to the protest site. Traffic on Zarghoon Road, which had been disrupted, was restored late Thursday evening.

The organisers of the sit-in, along with the abducted child’s family and tribal elders, announced the suspension of the protest for over 10 days after successful negotiations with Chief Minister Bugti and his delegation. They were assured that all possible efforts were being made for the child’s recovery.

Mr Bugti visited the protest camp outside the provincial assembly, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation that included Baloch­istan Assembly Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Opposition Leader Younis Aziz Zehri and other provincial ministers.

The delegation held discussions with the child’s family, tribal elders and leaders of the traders’ association, updating them on the progress in the case.

“The kidnapped child is like my own,” the chief minister said. “I understand the grief and pain of the family. I have been in regular contact with them and assure them that they are not alone — Balochistan stands with them.”

Mr Bugti acknowledged the role of civil society and political parties in voicing their concerns through protests but emphasised that negotiations were essential for resolving such issues.

He informed the gathering that a special joint team of security forces had been formed to work on the case and would provide him with daily updates. All law enforcement agencies and the government were committed to ensuring the safe recovery of the abducted child, he added.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024