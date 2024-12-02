Ceasefire brings fragile calm to Kurram

PESHAWAR: The restive Kurram district remained largely peaceful over the weekend, amid security forces deployment following the enforcement of a ceasefire brokered by the district administration last week.

However, official sources said two people were injured in Upper Kurram on Sunday.

The ceasefire, which came after 10 days of armed conflict, has brought temporary relief to the area, where 118 lives were lost, with 43 people killed in the initial attack on Nov 21 when gunmen opened fire on passengers and the rest killed in retaliatory clashes.

After the reprisal attacks, a government delegation intervened, securing a week-long ceasefire, which was later extended by three days.

According to official sources, the ceasefire was enforced in both Upper and Lower Kurram. Secu­rity forces, paramilitary Frontier Constabulary and local police were deployed to trenches in the affected areas, including Khar Kalay, Morghay Cheena, Balesh Khel, Sangeena, Irfani Kalay, Jalamy, Chadrewal, Alizai, Bagan, Badshah Kot and Talo Kunj in Lower Kurram.

In Upper Kurram, the truce extended to Ghozgahri, Matasangar, Maqbal, Gidu, Pewar and Kunj Alizai.

Despite the ceasefire, armed men from both groups remain in their trenches, officials said, adding that two individuals were injured in Pewar and the situation in Upper Kurram remains fragile.

Gandapur-Kundi dispute

Meanwhile, a political dispute has arisen between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Governor Kundi announced a multi-party conference on Dec 5 to address the Kurram conflict, which drew criticism from the CM.

Mr Gandapur said he was the elected chief executive of the province, and it was his mandate to convene a multi-party conference, adding that Mr Kundi had no authority to do so.

The chief minister attributed the unrest in Kurram to sectarian hatred and urged elders from both communities to identify those inciting division, promising to take strict action against such elements.

He also directed law enforcement to dismantle bunkers and identify those funding and fanning sectarian discord. He said he had also ordered the deployment of two additional platoons of paramilitary forces to ensure law and order.

Kurram jirga

During a meeting with the Kurram grand jirga in Kohat on Sunday, Governor Kundi highlighted the role of local Pakhtun elders and political leaders in fostering long-term peace.

“Who else can understand the pain of carrying dead bodies and injured Pakhtuns better than us?” he remarked.

The governor said he could remain in Kurram until permanent peace is restored, warning against “sinister elements” disrupting harmony. He vowed to identify and punish those responsible for stirring unrest.

The jirga, held at the Commi­ssioner House in Kohat, was also attended by several other political figures, including PML-N provincial president and Federal Minister for Safron Engineer Amir Muqam, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, National Democratic Movement’s Bushra Gohar, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Prof Ibraheem, Qaumi Watan Party Provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao and former MNA Sajid Hussain Tori.

