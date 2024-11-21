E-Paper | November 21, 2024

Governor Kundi announces KP MPC in December amid rising security concerns

Nadir Guramani Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 04:16pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks to the media in Islamabad on Thursday. — Screengrab via author
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks to the media in Islamabad on Thursday. — Screengrab via author

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday announced a multi-party conference (MPC) in the first week of December to discuss various issues faced by the province, including terrorism.

The announcement confirms recent reports that the federal government, during a meeting of the National Action Plan’s (NAP) apex committee on Tuesday, had decided to call an MPC on law and order in KP.

The KP governor has repeatedly highlighted the province’s longstanding issues, including law and order, equitable distribution of resources, and financial rights.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad today, Kundi criticised the PTI leadership for its “irresponsible attitude”, saying it had failed in curbing terrorism in the province as it remained busy with its protests.

“Therefore, I have decided … and I will meet all the political parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and God-willing, we will convene an all-parties conference in the first week of December at the Governor House,” he stated.

Various matters, such as the peace and security of the province, its resources, and the province’s issues with the Centre, will be discussed, Kundi said.

The KP governor rebuked the PTI for rallying “towards Islamabad every day” for the release of their party founder Imran Khan, alleging the party had “handed the province over to militants”.

“The provincial government has failed to protect the lives and property of the people,” Kundi said.

However, Kundi said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur — who has often been at the forefront of PTI’s recent rallies — would be invited to the conference to present his position.

“If he comes, well and good,” the PPP leader said.

Regarding the MPC, the governor said he would present the province’s case with “proof and evidence”.

Kundi highlighted that funerals for soldiers, other law enforcement personnel and innocent people were being carried out “every day”. However, he added, the provincial government maintained a “criminal silence” on the issue.

“Neither the provincial cabinet nor the provincial assembly has been called [to discuss the issue],” Kundi noted, stressing the need to find a solution to KP’s problems by bringing together political forces.

Speaking about the province’s issues, the governor said terrorism couldn’t be eliminated without the army’s help, explaining that the KP police did not have the resources to combat terrorism.

Wondering whether terrorism in the province could be controlled if security forces left, the governor said: “Absolutely not.”

A Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’s (PTM) grand jirga last month had demanded that the army and militants leave Pashtun-inhabited areas within two months.

In his talk with reporters today, Kundi claimed CM Gandapur had demanded the same. However, the chief minister had back then tried to avoid endorsing the demand. He had said the military was not in the tribal region of its own volition but was invited by the provincial government to help restore the writ of the state.

“The people are asking all the political parties ‘why you have left us at the mercy of terrorists’,” Kundi remarked.

The PPP leader alleged the KP government was using the province’s resources for political motives, referring to the previous involvement of KP police in the PTI’s protests.

“If the provincial government is using the resources, police or employees against the state, then strict action must be taken according to the law,” he asserted.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military option
Updated 21 Nov, 2024

Military option

While restoring peace is essential, addressing Balochistan’s socioeconomic deprivation is equally important.
HIV/AIDS disaster
21 Nov, 2024

HIV/AIDS disaster

A TORTUROUS sense of déjà vu is attached to the latest health fiasco at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital. The largest...
Dubious pardon
21 Nov, 2024

Dubious pardon

IT is disturbing how a crime as grave as custodial death has culminated in an out-of-court ‘settlement’. The...
Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...