Governor Kundi announces KP MPC in December amid rising security concerns

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday announced a multi-party conference (MPC) in the first week of December to discuss various issues faced by the province, including terrorism.

The announcement confirms recent reports that the federal government, during a meeting of the National Action Plan’s (NAP) apex committee on Tuesday, had decided to call an MPC on law and order in KP.

The KP governor has repeatedly highlighted the province’s longstanding issues, including law and order, equitable distribution of resources, and financial rights.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad today, Kundi criticised the PTI leadership for its “irresponsible attitude”, saying it had failed in curbing terrorism in the province as it remained busy with its protests.

“Therefore, I have decided … and I will meet all the political parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and God-willing, we will convene an all-parties conference in the first week of December at the Governor House,” he stated.

Various matters, such as the peace and security of the province, its resources, and the province’s issues with the Centre, will be discussed, Kundi said.

The KP governor rebuked the PTI for rallying “towards Islamabad every day” for the release of their party founder Imran Khan, alleging the party had “handed the province over to militants”.

“The provincial government has failed to protect the lives and property of the people,” Kundi said.

However, Kundi said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur — who has often been at the forefront of PTI’s recent rallies — would be invited to the conference to present his position.

“If he comes, well and good,” the PPP leader said.

Regarding the MPC, the governor said he would present the province’s case with “proof and evidence”.

Kundi highlighted that funerals for soldiers, other law enforcement personnel and innocent people were being carried out “every day”. However, he added, the provincial government maintained a “criminal silence” on the issue.

“Neither the provincial cabinet nor the provincial assembly has been called [to discuss the issue],” Kundi noted, stressing the need to find a solution to KP’s problems by bringing together political forces.

Speaking about the province’s issues, the governor said terrorism couldn’t be eliminated without the army’s help, explaining that the KP police did not have the resources to combat terrorism.

Wondering whether terrorism in the province could be controlled if security forces left, the governor said: “Absolutely not.”

A Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’s (PTM) grand jirga last month had demanded that the army and militants leave Pashtun-inhabited areas within two months.

In his talk with reporters today, Kundi claimed CM Gandapur had demanded the same. However, the chief minister had back then tried to avoid endorsing the demand. He had said the military was not in the tribal region of its own volition but was invited by the provincial government to help restore the writ of the state.

“The people are asking all the political parties ‘why you have left us at the mercy of terrorists’,” Kundi remarked.

The PPP leader alleged the KP government was using the province’s resources for political motives, referring to the previous involvement of KP police in the PTI’s protests.

“If the provincial government is using the resources, police or employees against the state, then strict action must be taken according to the law,” he asserted.