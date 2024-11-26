E-Paper | November 26, 2024

Life comes to standstill across Balochistan amid strike

Saleem Shahid Published November 26, 2024 Updated November 26, 2024 09:30am

Protesters stage a sit-in at Assembly Chowk, on Monday.—PPI
Protesters stage a sit-in at Assembly Chowk, on Monday.—PPI

QUETTA: Rail and road traffic in Balochistan remained suspended for hours on Monday as a complete wheel-jam strike was observed across the province on a joint call of political parties, traders and civil society against the abduction of a 10-year-old schoolboy.

All government and private schools, colleges and universities in Quetta and other parts of the province remained closed, while several cases including the one pertaining to student’s abduction scheduled for the day could not be heard in the Balochistan High Court due to the absence of judges.

In Balochistan Assembly, opposition lawmakers raised the issue of the kidnapping and criticised the government, particularly law enforcement agencies, for their failure in safe recovery of the child despite the passage of 10 days.

While talking to reporters outside the provincial assembly building, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, however, claimed that the government and its forces were using all available resources for the early recovery of the kidnapped student. He expressed regret over the kidnapping.

Protesters seek child’s recovery as schools, colleges stay shut; courts, roads remain deserted

The 10-year-old son of a jeweller was kidnapped on his way to school in a van. Armed men intercepted the vehicle near his home in the Patel Bagh area and abducted him on Nov 15.

In Quetta, the provincial president of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, Nasarullah Zerey, along with leaders of the multiparty alliance, representatives of the business community had announced last week that a strike would be observed across the province to press the authorities for immediate and safe recovery of the child.

All roads and highways linking Balochistan with Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province were blocked on Monday as protesters placed barricades and boulders at the entry points of Hub, Barkhan, Danasar, Dera Allahyar, Khuzdar, Chaman, Loralai and other areas.

In response to the protest call, transporters did not ply buses, coaches, goods trucks and other vehicles on roads across Balochistan. In Quetta, too, a wheel-jam strike was observed as vehicles remained off road throughout the day. There was no traffic even on the city outskirts.

Also, the Quetta-Chaman passenger train was cancelled by the railway authorities. “There was no train service between Quetta and border town Chaman due to wheel jam strike,” a senior railway official said.

However, no untoward incident was reported from any area during the province-wide protest, as strict security arrangements were made by the authorities in Quetta and other areas, with deployment of heavy contingents of police, levies and Frontier Corps.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram ceasefire
Updated 26 Nov, 2024

Kurram ceasefire

DESPITE efforts by the KP government to bring about a ceasefire in Kurram tribal district, the bloodletting has...
Hollow victory
26 Nov, 2024

Hollow victory

THE conclusion of COP29 in Baku has left developing nations — struggling with the mounting costs of climate...
Infrastructure schemes
26 Nov, 2024

Infrastructure schemes

THE government’s decision to finance priority PSDP schemes on a three-year rolling basis is a significant step...
Anti-women state
Updated 25 Nov, 2024

Anti-women state

GLOBALLY, women are tormented by the worst tools of exploitation: rape, sexual abuse, GBV, IPV, and more are among...
IT sector concerns
25 Nov, 2024

IT sector concerns

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious plan to increase Pakistan’s IT exports from $3.2bn to $25bn in the ...
Israel’s war crimes
25 Nov, 2024

Israel’s war crimes

WHILE some powerful states are shielding Israel from censure, the court of global opinion is quite clear: there is...