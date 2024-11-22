Constitutional bench takes suo motu notice of child’s abduction

ISLAMABAD: The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Thu­rsday took notice of the kidnapping of a child from Quetta and summoned the police chiefs and home secretaries of all provinces on the next hearing.

Headed by Justice Aminud Din Khan, the six-judge bench issued directives on a set of petitions regarding kidnapping and trafficking of children as well as recovery of missing children.

The case will again be taken up on Nov 28.

The bench sought a report about the child who was abducted from Quetta six days ago.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail noted that Quetta had come to a standstill due to protests held by citizens against the abduction but it seems the provincial government was least bothered.

When a report was presented suggesting zero incidence of trafficking for sex in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Justice Musarrat Hilali wondered whether sex trafficking had been declared legal in the province.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar wondered whether any institution or commission was working in any province on the issue of abducted children, adding that after the 18th amendment provinces have complete authority to appoint such commissions.

Justice Mandokhail obser­ved that the present case had been pending since 2018 but children were still being kidnapped in the country.

He recalled that court had formed a committee on child abduction but it has not yet started functioning.

When the Balochistan additional advocate general tried to furnish a report on child abduction, Justice Mazhar observed that the court wanted cessation of kidnappings of children and not mere reports.

The court summoned all the provincial police chiefs to come out with comprehensive reports showing how many children have been abducted and how many recovered.

Strike called

In Quetta, organisers of the sit-in on Thursday announced that a strike will be observed across Balochistan on Nov 25 against the child’s kidnapping.

Nasarullah Zerey, the provincial president of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, made the announcement along with leaders of the all parties alliance, representatives of the business community at the protest camp.

The leaders expressed strong reservations over the performance of law enforcement agencies who had failed to trace the abducted child’s whereabouts.

Other leaders present on the occasion included Ghulam Nabi Marri of BNP-Mengal, Abdul Rahim Kakar, president of Anjuman Tajran, Rashid Nasir of ANP, Haji Abdul Baqi Kakar and Changez Hayee Baloch.

They expressed concern over the delay in the recovery of Musawir, who was abducted on Nov 15 while on his way to school in a school van.

Mr Zerey said all highways would be blocked across the province on Nov 25, adding that a demonstration would be held in front of the Balochistan Assembly after noon prayers on Friday.

He said opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly will also stage a sit-in on the floor of the house.

Meanwhile, DIG police Quetta Atizaz Ahmed Goraya directed all SSPs, SHOs, and DSPs and other officers to make all possible efforts to ensure the swift recovery of the abducted child.

“It is the responsibility of the officers of all police stations to show their performance for the recovery of [the child] considering him as their own son,” DIG Goraya said in a message, which went viral on social media.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

