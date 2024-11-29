Premier wants dedicated riot force to tackle violent protests

• Option to impose Governor’s Rule in KP discussed at cabinet meeting, but no decision yet

• PM Shehbaz orders immediate legal action against marchers who resorted to violence

• Highlights security, economic challenges; says ‘homegrown’ plan in the works to fix economy

• Welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, condoles loss of life in Malaysia floods

ISLAMABAD: Two days after the government used force to disperse thousands of PTI protesters who had descended on the federal capital to demand the release of party founder Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to establish a dedicated anti-riot force to deal with future protests.

The protesters were led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran’s spouse Bushra Bibi, and several of them reportedly lost their lives following a late-night crackdown by the law enforcement agencies.

However, there are conflicting details about the number of deaths.

In a meeting regarding the law and order situation in the wake of the PTI rally, the prime minister said there was a need for a dedicated force to deal with mobs and protesters.

Since the PTI protesters over the recent months have been led by the KP chief minister, the federal cabinet in its meeting had also deliberated the imposition of the governor’s rule in the province but the suggestion floated by a lone minister did not gain much traction.

A source told Dawn that after his speech, the prime minister sought the point of view of all cabinet members and one of the federal ministers urged the cabinet to impose the governor’s rule in KP.

He was of the view that Chief Minister Gandapur often attacked the federal capital, in which he used state resources and the provincial government’s machinery.

The minister suggested that in order to get rid of PTI attacks, such a choice was the only option. However, the meeting did not make any concrete decision on the suggestion, the source added.

During the meeting on law and order, the PM was briefed on the recent attacks by protesters on public property, police, and Rangers personnel. PM Shehbaz was of the view that an anti-riot force must be equipped with modern gadgets and professional training and quoted examples of some other states where special anti-riot forces had been formed to deal with riots and violent protests.

“Those involved in historical corruption and conspiracies to bankrupt the country to save their government have been caught by the law. Instead of taking the legal route, attempts were repeatedly made to spread chaos across the country by marching on Islamabad,” he added.

He said legal action should be taken against those who damaged public and private property, as well as identified armed individuals, while also asking the officials concerned to improve the prosecution system.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the security personnel who were martyred while performing their duties during the march,” he added. He directed for a comprehensive strategy to prevent any march on Islamabad or any other city for personal gains.

Separately, the prime minister addressed the 26th National Security Workshop at the National Defence University on Thursday, wherein he reiterated the government’s resolve to transform Pakistan’s economic landscape. He said the national security of the country had a direct link to the economic security.

“If we are economically strong, our exports are growing fast, the industrial sector is expanding…then our economic security will automatically strengthen our critical security,” said the prime minister, emphasising the government’s commitment to execute a ‘Charter of Economy’.

He said he floated this idea in 2018 as an opposition leader, and now “We are fully prepared to execute this”.

He stressed the need to privatise all the state-owned entities, saying, “The government’s mandate is only to facilitate the private businesses.” “We should completely do away with the businesses to save trillions of rupees,” he said, adding that all institutions were on the same page and he and the army chief were fully aligned on this issue.

Congratulating the audience over the strong performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange which crossed 100,000 points on Thursday, the prime minister said this was the result of team effort and close coordination between the federal government and various stakeholders.

“This is also about business sentiments and we believe that Pakistan is slowly and steadily moving in the right direction.”

The prime minister said this was the fact that over a period of time spanning a decade, the economic progress slowed down rather than deteriorated due to various factors.

He said the country was still facing many challenges. “We all know that in June 2023 it was touch and go as Pakistan was on the verge of default due to a variety of reasons that we all know.”

The prime minister highlighted that the government managed to bring the economy out of crisis due to a successful standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the prime minister, the government was preparing a “homegrown plan” that would be implemented in letter and spirit. “I will do my best along with my colleagues to implement this plan in letter and spirit and transform Pakistan’s economic landscape.”

Security challenges

Other than economic challenges, the prime minister said the country was also facing security challenges. He said around 80,000 people had sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism and the economic losses touched $130 billion.

“What happened in Parachinar just a few days ago, innocent people lost their lives from both sides,” he said. He resolved to protect the country’s future with the support of all stakeholders. “Together we have to move forward and this can only happen through unity of action.”

During the question-answer session, the prime minister said without a quantum jump to boost economic growth, the external debt gap could not be bridged. He said in order to get rid of the external debt, “we will have to generate our own resources”.

Regarding the internal debt challenge, the prime minister said the biggest problem was in the power sector, as the power circular debt had touched Rs2.5 trillion and the circular debt in the gas sector was also growing due to leakages, gaps in management and system, and theft. “We are making efforts to resolve these issues but it will take time.”

About tax evasion, the premier lamented that tax evasion to the tune of trillions of rupees was being reported that must stop.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

In a statement shared on X social media platform, the prime minister welcomed the announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

“We welcome the announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah and hope that the announcement leads to a permanent cessation of hostilities in Lebanon. We wish the people of Lebanon peace and security in their country.”

Later, the PM expressed his heartfelt solidarity and condolences with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia over the destruction caused by the floods in their country.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024