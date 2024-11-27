‘No more talks’ as govt vows decisive action against PTI protesters

ISLAMABAD: As the federal capital turned into a battleground on Tuesday, the federal government summoned the army for the security of sensitive installations and virtually closed the door on further negotiations with the PTI.

Official sources told Dawn that the force, deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution, has orders to “shoot on sight” the miscreants. Besides, the army has also been authorised to impose a curfew in any locality of Islamabad it deems necessary to maintain law and order.

In back-to-back press conferences on Tuesday, federal ministers accused the PTI of reneging on the agreement to hold their demonstration at Sangjani, on the outskirts of Islamabad and not enter the Red Zone.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that forces could have resorted to firing to disperse the protesters, but they exe­r­c­ised restraint against those vying for blo­o­dshed to further their political agenda.

Army gets ‘shoot at sight’ powers; president, PM condemn attacks on security personnel

The troops have taken position at D-Chowk with the primary responsibility of protecting the Belarusian delegation, Mr Naqvi told reporters.

Speaking alongside Information Minister Ata Tarar, the interior minister a meeting chaired by the prime minister has categorically decided not to hold any more dialogues with the protesters.

He accused Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, of being the “orchestrator” of the violence.

“The state is being very patient and not giving in to the demands simply because Bushra Bibi planned this and wants bloodshed and bodies to pile up,” he said.

Mr Tarar said the former PM’s wife was “sending children and labourers to the front lines”, who he clai­med were throwing tear gas at police.

He alleged that the PTI was using resources of the KP government led by it, including teargas shells. “Their entire leadership does not want this bloodshed, except for one secret hand behind them controlling every single thing,” he said.

He also showed empty gas canisters and marbles allegedly hurled by the protesters.

Meanwhile, sources told Dawn the government had decided to take stern action against the protesters after the departure of the Belarusian president, Aleksandr Luka­shenko, and his delegation on Wednesday.

The authorities have shown the “utmost restraint” and allowed the rally to proceed to China Chowk a few metres away from D-Chowk and parliament house, the source said, adding it was “only because the Belarus president was in the federal capital”.

Condemnation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the violence and said the country “cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed for achieving vested political purposes”.

“These acts of violence are unacceptable and highly condemnable, which are bordering the limits of restraint by the Law Enforcement Agencies,” the PM was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office.

“The entire nation pays homage to the martyred Rangers soldiers and all those police officials who have embraced shahadat and those who are injured during these riots.”

“This is not a peaceful protest; it is extremism. Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed … Bloodshed for nefarious political purposes…”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also blamed the protesters for the martyrdom of Rangers personnel.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also condemned the martyrdom of security personnel and called it “outright terrorism”.

He called for the culprits to be brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024