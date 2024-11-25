E-Paper | November 25, 2024

Survivors, sniffing dogs join anti-mine march at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat

AFP Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 09:22am
Deminers of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre take part in a march in front of the Angkor Wat temple for the banning of landmines, on Sunday.—AFP
Deminers of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre take part in a march in front of the Angkor Wat temple for the banning of landmines, on Sunday.—AFP

SIEM REAP: Survivors and sniffing dogs joined hundreds of people at Cam­bodia’s Angkor Wat on Sunday for a march against landmines after the US decision to send anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.

Participants, including landmine victims and deminers, repeatedly chanted for “a mine-free world” during the four-kilometre walk around the famed temple complex in Siem Reap.

The march was held a day before an anti-landmine conference convenes in Cambodia, which is awash in unexploded ordnance as a legacy of civil war.

Hundreds of delegates are expected in Siem Reap to assess progress on the 1997 Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, which neither Russia nor the United States are party to.

The march and conference come after Washington announced this week that it would send anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine in a major policy shift that was immediately criticised by human rights campaigners.

In Cambodia, where the relics of civil war continue to claim lives and maim people, landmine victims said they fear the casualties that could come of the decision.

“There will be more victims like me,” said Horl Pros, a former soldier who lost his right leg to a landmine in 1984.

“I am sad and feel shocked.” Washington says it has sought commitments from Kyiv to use the mines in its own territory and only in areas that are not populated in order to decrease the risk to civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the mines “very important” to halting Russian attacks.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anti-women state
Updated 25 Nov, 2024

Anti-women state

GLOBALLY, women are tormented by the worst tools of exploitation: rape, sexual abuse, GBV, IPV, and more are among...
IT sector concerns
25 Nov, 2024

IT sector concerns

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious plan to increase Pakistan’s IT exports from $3.2bn to $25bn in the ...
Israel’s war crimes
25 Nov, 2024

Israel’s war crimes

WHILE some powerful states are shielding Israel from censure, the court of global opinion is quite clear: there is...
Short-changed?
Updated 24 Nov, 2024

Short-changed?

As nations continue to argue, the international community must recognise that climate finance is not merely about numbers.
Overblown ‘threat’
24 Nov, 2024

Overblown ‘threat’

ON the eve of the PTI’s ‘do or die’ protest in the federal capital, there seemed to be little evidence of the...
Exclusive politics
24 Nov, 2024

Exclusive politics

THERE has been a gradual erasure of the voices of most marginalised groups from Pakistan’s mainstream political...