Govt warns against sit-in as PTI marches on capital

• Imran urges masses to ‘break shackles of slavery’

• Naqvi tells Gohar no protests allowed

• Lahore’s entry and exit points sealed

• PTI alleges govt has turned country into a ‘war zone’

ISLAMABAD: Amid official warning and stringent mea­sures put in place by the government to thwart the PTI’s protest on Sunday, the party is all set to hold its much-hyped march towards Islam­abad as Imran Khan call­ed on the masses to unite to “break the shackles of slavery”.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned PTI that no sit-in or protest would be permitted in Islamabad during the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko starting with a delegation arriving in the capital on Sunday.

The minister contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali to emphasise the government’s commitment to enforcing the Islamabad High Court’s order banning public gatherings over the weekend.

The PTI accused the government of turning the country into a “war zone” in an attempt to stifle “peaceful protests”. In a statement, a PTI spok­es­person stressed that peaceful protest was a fundamental right enshrined in the Co­n­stitution. “The nation rem­ains resolute in exercising the right despite the inc­umbent government’s incessant threats, intimidation and attempts to convert the cou­ntry into a war zone thro­ugh massive troop deployments and containerisation,” he said, referring to the use of shipping containers to block roads and highways.

The PTI also criticised the government for curbing freedoms, alleging it has stripped citizens of their rights to movement, trade, employment and communication.

Responding to comments by Information Minister Atta Tarar, the PTI spokesperson said, “The 240 million people of this country are fed up with their self-centred and incompetent masters, who have ruined the country economically, socially and politically during the past two-and-a-half years.”

The spokesperson also condemned what he called the government’s open threats and intimidation tactics against young people, traders, teachers, students, transporters and government officials.

However, he said people would not be deterred by threats, insisting that this “peaceful protest” would mark the beginning of true constitutional governance and that the government would be responsible for any riots and anarchy.

‘Shackles of slavery’

Imran Khan urged the masses to come together on Nov 24 to “break the shackles of slavery” and emphasised that people must decide whether to live under oppression like Bahadur Shah Zafar or fight for freedom like Tipu Sultan.

According to a statement shared by PTI’s media wing, Mr Khan stressed that he had excellent relations with Saudi Arabia, highlighting the strong support he received from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He dismissed claims his wife, Bushra Bibi, in her statement had criticised Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated that Sunday’s protest was aimed at restoring democracy, rule of law and human rights.

“The rule of law, Constitution and human rights are suspended in Pakistan, forcing the nation to come out to protest and make sacrifices,” Mr Khan said.

Warning against sit-in Interior Minister Naqvi contacted Barrister Gohar to stress the government’s commitment to enforcing the IHC’s order banning rallies over the weekend and warned that no sit-in or protest would be permitted in Islamabad during Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit.

Mr Naqvi pointed out that an 80-member delegation from Belarus would be landing in the capital today (Sunday) while President Lukashenko would arrive on Monday on a three-day visit.

While sources in the interior ministry claimed Mr Naqvi had contacted Barrister Gohar and was waiting for his reply regarding calling off the protest, the latter, in a televised interview denied any such development.

“Mohsin Naqvi contacted me and requested to reconsider the protest, but let me clarify that I did not commit that I will get back to him after consultation with the party. Imran Khan has given the call of the protest and only he can withdraw it.”

Last week, Imran Khan issued a “final call” for the protest on Nov 24, condemning alleged electoral fraud, unjust detentions and the recently passed 26th amendment.

In a recent video message, Ms Bibi said the protest would only be called off if Mr Khan was released and announced the decision himself.

Travel chaos

Punjab in general and Lahore in particular came to a grinding halt on Saturday after the entire intercity bus operation — particularly routes leading to Islamabad and Rawalpindi — were suspended.

Those commuting to and from Lahore daily for work faced terrible inconvenience after they found all major roads and intercity bus terminals closed.

Even those travelling on personal transport also faced great difficulties in exiting or entering the provincial capital.

The security at Lahore railway station was beefed up after a huge number of passengers thronged it in a bid to reach to their destinations.

Most functions, especially the wedding parties coming from various cities to Shahdara, Kasur, Phoolnagar and Sheikhupura failed to reach Lahore, forcing the families to cancel the events.

Iftikhar A. Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2024