E-Paper | November 23, 2024

After a short respite, Lahore air again turns world’s most polluted

Imran Gabol Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 11:44am
A smoggy view at Gulberg’s Main Boulevard on Friday morning. — White Star
A smoggy view at Gulberg’s Main Boulevard on Friday morning. — White Star

LAHORE: After a respite of three to four days due to improved air quality, Lahore was again ranked the most polluted city in the world on the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday.

This alarming situation follows the Punjab government’s decision to reopen schools, colleges, universities and markets earlier than the schedule after a temporary improvement in the city’s AQI.

The city reported a maximum of 502 AQI at 7am to 8am, while the air quality in its different areas varied.

At Polo Ground Cantt it was 736, Sunder Industrial Estate 583, Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd. 481, VTS 465, Kickstart Co-Working Spaces 463, Syed Maratib Ali Road 457, Ghazi Road Interchange 451, WWF-Pakistan 431, CERP Office 429 and in Valancia Town it was 416 at 6pm.

The AQI measures the level of fine particles (PM2.5), larger particles (PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and Ozone (O3) in the air.

An AQI of 151 to 200 is classified as “unhealthy”, 201 to 300 “very unhealthy” and more than 300 is rated “hazardous”.

Because of the deteriorating air quality, complaints like difficulty in breathing, itchy eyes, and general discomfort are rising among the city residents.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says that during a crackdown launched on environmental violations, 1,250 vehicles were inspected and 128 were seized for emitting excessive smoke.

Trucks and trolleys transporting sand, soil, and construction debris are under strict scrutiny, with checkpoints established at key entry points of the city, including Thokar Niaz Beg, Saggian, Gajjumatta, and Badami Bagh.

She says that joint teams of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and police are enforcing environmental regulations. Vehicles with high emissions are barred from entering the city.

“Any violation of environmental laws, whether at schools, factories, shops, or construction sites will result in immediate legal action, including FIRs,” warns Ms Aurangzeb.

She says the government has intensified inspections of industrial units, sealing those found emitting hazardous smoke and registering cases against their owners.

“Green Lockdown Areas” have been designated for heightened pollution control measures, including wet sweeping, water sprinkling, and inspections of commercial generators.

The senior minister called on citizens to adopt protective measures, such as wearing masks, to mitigate health risks.

“This is a matter of life and death,” she emphasizes, urging the public to cooperate with the authorities in combating the smog crisis.

She also stresses that under a ‘Smog Multisectoral Action Plan’, all relevant departments are working in close coordination, with no compromise on public health and environmental protection.

Published in Dawn, November 23th, 2024

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism plan
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Counterterrorism plan

Lacunae in our counterterrorism efforts need to be plugged quickly.
Bullish stock market
23 Nov, 2024

Bullish stock market

NORMALLY, stock markets rise gradually. In recent months, however, Pakistan’s stock market has soared to one ...
Political misstep
23 Nov, 2024

Political misstep

FORMER first lady Bushra Bibi’s video address to PTI followers has triggered a firestorm. Her assertion implying...
Kurram atrocity
Updated 22 Nov, 2024

Kurram atrocity

It would be a monumental mistake for the state to continue ignoring the violence in Kurram.
Persistent grip
22 Nov, 2024

Persistent grip

An audit of polio funds at federal and provincial levels is sorely needed, with obstacles hindering eradication efforts targeted.
Green transport
22 Nov, 2024

Green transport

THE government has taken a commendable step by announcing a New Energy Vehicle policy aiming to ensure that by 2030,...