After a short respite, Lahore air again turns world’s most polluted

LAHORE: After a respite of three to four days due to improved air quality, Lahore was again ranked the most polluted city in the world on the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday.

This alarming situation follows the Punjab government’s decision to reopen schools, colleges, universities and markets earlier than the schedule after a temporary improvement in the city’s AQI.

The city reported a maximum of 502 AQI at 7am to 8am, while the air quality in its different areas varied.

At Polo Ground Cantt it was 736, Sunder Industrial Estate 583, Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd. 481, VTS 465, Kickstart Co-Working Spaces 463, Syed Maratib Ali Road 457, Ghazi Road Interchange 451, WWF-Pakistan 431, CERP Office 429 and in Valancia Town it was 416 at 6pm.

The AQI measures the level of fine particles (PM2.5), larger particles (PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and Ozone (O3) in the air.

An AQI of 151 to 200 is classified as “unhealthy”, 201 to 300 “very unhealthy” and more than 300 is rated “hazardous”.

Because of the deteriorating air quality, complaints like difficulty in breathing, itchy eyes, and general discomfort are rising among the city residents.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says that during a crackdown launched on environmental violations, 1,250 vehicles were inspected and 128 were seized for emitting excessive smoke.

Trucks and trolleys transporting sand, soil, and construction debris are under strict scrutiny, with checkpoints established at key entry points of the city, including Thokar Niaz Beg, Saggian, Gajjumatta, and Badami Bagh.

She says that joint teams of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and police are enforcing environmental regulations. Vehicles with high emissions are barred from entering the city.

“Any violation of environmental laws, whether at schools, factories, shops, or construction sites will result in immediate legal action, including FIRs,” warns Ms Aurangzeb.

She says the government has intensified inspections of industrial units, sealing those found emitting hazardous smoke and registering cases against their owners.

“Green Lockdown Areas” have been designated for heightened pollution control measures, including wet sweeping, water sprinkling, and inspections of commercial generators.

The senior minister called on citizens to adopt protective measures, such as wearing masks, to mitigate health risks.

“This is a matter of life and death,” she emphasizes, urging the public to cooperate with the authorities in combating the smog crisis.

She also stresses that under a ‘Smog Multisectoral Action Plan’, all relevant departments are working in close coordination, with no compromise on public health and environmental protection.

Published in Dawn, November 23th, 2024