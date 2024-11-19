E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Punjab govt orders all schools to reopen from Wednesday

Imran Gabol Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 07:21pm
Children wearing masks walk along a street engulfed in smog in Lahore on November 19. — AFP
The Punjab government on Tuesday annou­n­ced the reopening of all schools acr­oss the province from November 20 (Wednesday), including Lahore and Multan, in the wake of improved air quality.

The recent smog situation was declared a “calamity” in Punjab last month. After the smog situation worsened on Nov 6, the Punjab government announced the closure of all educational institutions in 18 districts from Nov 7 to 17. Last week, it closed the schools across the province till Nov 24.

The situation im­­p­roved during the last three days in the province with the change in wind dir­e­ction. Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) also showed a slight improvement as it dropped out of the hazardous category on Sunday for the first time in 12 days. The meteorologists predicted a further decrease in smog intensity in the coming days.

The Punjab government had also ordered the reopening of schools acr­oss the province from today, except Lahore and Multan divisions.

However, in a notification issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered: “The ambient air quality has improved in Punjab, due to rain in upper parts of Punjab, change in wind direction and speed. Therefore, all the educational institutions in the whole province, including Lahore and Multan Division, shall be opened with effect from Nov 20 (Wednesday) with physical presence of students/staff.”

It directed that the opening time of schools would not be before 8:45am, adding that wearing masks was also mandatory for students and staff.

It further said that there would be a complete ban on outdoor sports and outdoor co-curricular activities till further orders.

The agency ordered all educational institutions to introduce class-wise school closing timings to avoid traffic congestion.

A notification by Punjab’s Higher Education Department also said that all public and private educational institutions under its control would open from Wednesday subject to the same restrictions mandated by the EPA.

It also directed the vice chancellors of universities and the directors of colleges across the province to ensure compliance with its order.

