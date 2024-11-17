Smog SOPs breach in Punjab continues unabated

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s measures to combat smog have failed to yield significant results as hazardous levels of air pollution continue to disrupt life in Lahore and other major cities across the province.

Despite emergency declarations and partial lockdown, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached unprecedented levels, with Lahore recording a maximum AQI of 929 at 1am. Several locations in the city surpassed the “hazardous” threshold, including the CERP Office at 1,238, Syed Maratib Ali Road at 1,051, and Valencia Town at 786 at 7pm.

The AQI measures the level of fine particles (PM2.5), larger particles (PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and Ozone (O3) in the air. An AQI of 151 to 200 is classified as “unhealthy”, 201 to 300 “very unhealthy” and more than 300 as “hazardous”.

The smog crisis has affected not only Lahore but also cities like Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, and Bahawalpur.

In response to the worsening air quality, the Punjab government imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan from Friday next to Sunday.

Construction activities were suspended for 10 days, and vehicles carrying construction materials were stopped at city entry points. Schools, colleges, and universities were closed, and a 50 per cent work-from-home policy was introduced.

Despite these measures, violations of smog SOPs were observed in multiple areas. Construction activities continued in parts of Lahore and Multan, while markets and electricity generators were seen operating in Model Town, Faisal Town, and Gulberg. Children playing outdoors and non-compliance with vehicle restrictions further compounded the problem.

The worsening smog prompted the Punjab health department to declare a health emergency.

General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Faryad Hussain assured citizens that all necessary facilities for treating smog-related ailments were available. Outdoor departments are now operating extended hours, from 8pm to 8am, with specialised teams in pulmonology, ophthalmology, ENT, paediatrics, and gynaecology on high alert. Medical staff has been prohibited from taking leave, and strict action is being taken against absenteeism.

Dr Hussain urged citizens to minimise outdoor activities and adopt safety measures, including wearing face masks and protective eye wear.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced that operations to combat smog in Lahore are in full swing. A joint operation team, comprising officials from the Environmental Protection Department, Regional Transport Authority, and Traffic Police, has been actively working to mitigate smog levels in the city.

As part of the operation, the entry of large smoke-emitting vehicles and trucks into Lahore has been strictly prohibited. The joint team has seized 25 trucks and stopped 370 vehicles from entering the city at designated entry points. Inspections at these checkpoints are ongoing to enforce the measures effectively.

The joint operation team has declared that heavy vehicles will remain banned from entering Lahore during periods of severe smog. The primary objective of this initiative is to prevent high-emission vehicles from contributing to the city’s deteriorating air quality.

The provincial minister emphasised that these steps have been taken to reduce smog levels in Lahore, noting that the difficult circumstances have necessitated tough decisions. “The journey to eradicate smog is challenging but not impossible,” she stated.

She urged the public to join efforts in the collective fight against smog, expressing optimism that cooperation would lead to success. A zero-tolerance policy is being implemented for smog, with teams from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and police working round the clock in the field.

Lahore Police spokesman said 228 people were arrested and 212 cases were registered over violations of smog SOPs during the current year.

He said that Rs18.4 million worth of fines were imposed in joint operations with the transport department and more than 50,000 vehicles were inspected with over 4,000 fined for emitting excessive smoke.

He said the documents of 4,000 vehicles were seized for lacking fitness certificates and 5,000 vehicles were impounded. More than 1,900 vehicles, without valid fitness certificates, were declared substandard, he reported.

He said that action taken against individuals engaged in burning harmful materials led to eight people’s arrest for burning fuel, tar coal and carbon boards.

Police arrested 89 for burning construction materials, 18 for burning crops’ residue, 29 for burning tires, plastic and shopping bags and 51 others for illegal burning in factories. Additionally, 33 individuals involved in setting garbage to fire were also arrested.

