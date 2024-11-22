LHC orders school buses to transport students, seeks vehicle fitness policy amid smog control

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered all schools to provide transport to students, while also seeking a fitness policy for vehicles within 15 days as part of efforts to curtail smog.

Dense smog, caused by toxic pollutants, has engulfed several cities in Punjab over the past few weeks, with Lahore and Multan being the worst hit. The AQI reading in Multan has already crossed 2,000 twice, setting a new record for air pollution.

Last Friday, the Punjab government declared an emergency in Lahore and Multan, where a “complete lockdown” would be imposed on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays due to the intensity of smog.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over today’s proceedings, where he heard a petition filed by citizen Haroon Farooq and other residents.

He ordered that once the winter vacations were over, schools should provide transport for picking up and dropping off all students, warning that institutions not implementing the orders would be sealed.

Excessive toxic smoke emitted by vehicles is said to be the primary contributor to air pollution and related adverse health impacts.

“No school should write to parents saying they will not take responsibility for the children,” Justice Karim said.

He also ordered that the transport department formulate and submit a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days.

“The transport department should also inspect the fitness of a vehicle every three months, and issue a fitness certificate to vehicles,” the judge observed.

“The transport department must have data on all public and private buses,” Justice Karim noted.

He ordered three-year-old Amal Sukhera, who had filed a petition for the enforcement of the fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment, to inaugurate the mobile units that inspect vehicles’ fitness.

The proceedings were then adjourned till November 26 (Tuesday).

Schools across Lahore and Multan divisions reopened on Wednesday, a day after those in the rest of the province started functioning again, following a week-long closure due to smog.

According to data reported on November 15, around two million people visited medical facilities across Punjab in the past month, with breathing problems and other respiratory diseases.

Of these, 68,917 cases were reported within 24 hours across the province, according to Punjab healthcare department’s data.