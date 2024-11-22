E-Paper | November 22, 2024

LHC orders school buses to transport students, seeks vehicle fitness policy amid smog control

Rana Bilal Published November 22, 2024 Updated November 22, 2024 02:04pm
Commuters ride along a street engulfed in thick smog in Lahore on November 22. — AFP
Commuters ride along a street engulfed in thick smog in Lahore on November 22. — AFP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered all schools to provide transport to students, while also seeking a fitness policy for vehicles within 15 days as part of efforts to curtail smog.

Dense smog, caused by toxic pollutants, has engulfed several cities in Punjab over the past few weeks, with Lahore and Multan being the worst hit. The AQI reading in Multan has already crossed 2,000 twice, setting a new record for air pollution.

Last Friday, the Punjab government declared an emergency in Lahore and Multan, where a “complete lockdown” would be imposed on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays due to the intensity of smog.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over today’s proceedings, where he heard a petition filed by citizen Haroon Farooq and other residents.

He ordered that once the winter vacations were over, schools should provide transport for picking up and dropping off all students, warning that institutions not implementing the orders would be sealed.

Excessive toxic smoke emitted by vehicles is said to be the primary contributor to air pollution and related adverse health impacts.

“No school should write to parents saying they will not take responsibility for the children,” Justice Karim said.

He also ordered that the transport department formulate and submit a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days.

“The transport department should also inspect the fitness of a vehicle every three months, and issue a fitness certificate to vehicles,” the judge observed.

“The transport department must have data on all public and private buses,” Justice Karim noted.

He ordered three-year-old Amal Sukhera, who had filed a petition for the enforcement of the fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment, to inaugurate the mobile units that inspect vehicles’ fitness.

The proceedings were then adjourned till November 26 (Tuesday).

Schools across Lahore and Multan divisions reopened on Wednesday, a day after those in the rest of the province started functioning again, following a week-long closure due to smog.

According to data reported on November 15, around two million people visited medical facilities across Punjab in the past month, with breathing problems and other respiratory diseases.

Of these, 68,917 cases were reported within 24 hours across the province, according to Punjab healthcare department’s data.

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram atrocity
Updated 22 Nov, 2024

Kurram atrocity

It would be a monumental mistake for the state to continue ignoring the violence in Kurram.
Persistent grip
22 Nov, 2024

Persistent grip

PAKISTAN has now registered 50 polio cases this year. We all saw it coming and yet there was nothing we could do to...
Green transport
22 Nov, 2024

Green transport

THE government has taken a commendable step by announcing a New Energy Vehicle policy aiming to ensure that by 2030,...
Military option
Updated 21 Nov, 2024

Military option

While restoring peace is essential, addressing Balochistan’s socioeconomic deprivation is equally important.
HIV/AIDS disaster
21 Nov, 2024

HIV/AIDS disaster

A TORTUROUS sense of déjà vu is attached to the latest health fiasco at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital. The largest...
Dubious pardon
21 Nov, 2024

Dubious pardon

IT is disturbing how a crime as grave as custodial death has culminated in an out-of-court ‘settlement’. The...