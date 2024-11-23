E-Paper | November 23, 2024

PM constitutes committee to resolve issues

APP Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 09:44am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a committee to ensure cooperation in political and other matters, and to resolve the issues between PML-N and PPP.

The members of the committee include Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer, and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahmad Khan Cheema.

Other members include Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah, Malik Ahmad Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Jaffer Mandokhel and Bashir Memon.

The PM has tasked the committee with the responsibility of resolving issues after detailed consultations with the ruling ally, PPP.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2024

