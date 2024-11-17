Shehbaz asks Dar to address reservations of PPP

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked Deputy PM Ishaq Dar with addressing the reservations aired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently.

Speaking during Doosra Rukh programme of DawnNews on Friday, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the prime minister had asked Mr Dar to contact the PPP’s leadership and address the allied party’s reservations.

Mr Malik further said that the deputy premier would soon hold a meeting with Mr Bhutto-Zardari in this regard, adding that some misunderstanding might have caused those reservations.

It may be recalled that during a media talk on Thursday, the PPP cha­irman had accused PML-N of reneging on commitments after the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He expressed frustration over the “disrespect” felt by PPP despite being in the coalition and unmet agreements between the two parties.

He had also hinted at a possible review of the PPP’s eight-month alliance in the Centre with the PML-N-led government in the PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting next month.

