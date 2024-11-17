E-Paper | November 17, 2024

Shehbaz asks Dar to address reservations of PPP

Dawn Report Published November 17, 2024 Updated November 17, 2024 08:10am

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked Deputy PM Ishaq Dar with addressing the reservations aired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently.

Speaking during Doosra Rukh programme of DawnNews on Friday, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the prime minister had asked Mr Dar to contact the PPP’s leadership and address the allied party’s reservations.

Mr Malik further said that the deputy premier would soon hold a meeting with Mr Bhutto-Zardari in this regard, adding that some misunderstanding might have caused those reservations.

It may be recalled that during a media talk on Thursday, the PPP cha­irman had accused PML-N of reneging on commitments after the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He expressed frustration over the “disrespect” felt by PPP despite being in the coalition and unmet agreements between the two parties.

He had also hinted at a possible review of the PPP’s eight-month alliance in the Centre with the PML-N-led government in the PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting next month.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.
Agriculture tax
Updated 16 Nov, 2024

Agriculture tax

Amendments made in Punjab's agri income tax law are crucial to make the system equitable.
Genocidal violence
16 Nov, 2024

Genocidal violence

A RECENTLY released UN report confirms what many around the world already know: that Israel has been using genocidal...
Breathless Punjab
16 Nov, 2024

Breathless Punjab

PUNJAB’s smog crisis has effectively spiralled out of control, with air quality readings shattering all past...