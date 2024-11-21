E-Paper | November 21, 2024

Govt to deal with PTI protest with iron hand: Punjab information minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 10:16am

LAHORE: The Punjab government says it will deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Nov 24 protest with an ion hand.

“The PTI supporters are coming to wage jihad against the state. We know well how to deal with them. If they have plans A, B, and C, the state has plans A to Z against them,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told reporters on Wednesday.

She said for Nov 24, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had given Rs400,000 to each of the party MNAs and MPAs. She said Rs81 crore (Rs810 million) were spent on the PTI rally brought to Islamabad earlier.

She questioned whether any court or institution would ask them where the money spent on protests and rallies came from. Azma Bokhari also criticised the Peshawar High Court for helping protect terror suspects. “The funds that should be spent on the welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being used for their protests.”

Marriyum says PTI agitation hindering progress

She urged the courts not to make the law so lenient.

In a separate press conference Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised the PTI, stating that its past and present actions demonstrated opposition to the country’s progress. “In 2014, when Pakistan was on a path of development, the PTI disrupted progress by staging protests in D-Chowk. Today, they continue to hinder the country’s progress with sham activities,” she said.

The senior minister said inflation had decreased to single digit and numerous development projects were launched. “Why is the PTI agitating? Is it a protest against decreasing inflation and national stability?”

The minister dismissed PTI’s planned protest on Nov 24 as “frivolous,” likening it to a domestic squabble. She criticised PTI’s attempts to incite unrest and declared its leader a convicted person. “This is not jihad. It is sheer mischief. True jihad serves the integrity and development of the nation.”

Ms Aurangzeb also pointed out that no PTI representative had raised any substantial issues in the Parliament and condemned their actions as a waste of the nation’s time and resources. She urged the PTI to resolve its internal matters privately and contribute to national progress.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military option
Updated 21 Nov, 2024

Military option

While restoring peace is essential, addressing Balochistan’s socioeconomic deprivation is equally important.
HIV/AIDS disaster
21 Nov, 2024

HIV/AIDS disaster

A TORTUROUS sense of déjà vu is attached to the latest health fiasco at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital. The largest...
Dubious pardon
21 Nov, 2024

Dubious pardon

IT is disturbing how a crime as grave as custodial death has culminated in an out-of-court ‘settlement’. The...
Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...