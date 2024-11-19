E-Paper | November 19, 2024

DPO says 7 kidnapped policemen in KP’s Bannu safely recovered

Zahid Imdad Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 08:39pm

Seven policemen who were kidnapped from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district a day ago were safely recovered on Tuesday, according to the district police officer (DPO).

Unknown armed men had kidnapped the police officials from the Rocha Check Post earlier on Monday night, in the Wazir subdivision of Bannu district.

Bannu DPO Ziauddin Ahmad told Dawn.com today that all seven personnel were received by the police.

DPO Ahmad added that building pressure through local elders and police search operations helped in the safe and sound recovery of the policemen from the same area they were kidnapped from.

An official had earlier told Dawn that armed militants forcibly entered the checkpost after surrounding it and took the cops deployed there as hostage at gunpoint during the attack.

“They also snatched official rifles from the policemen,” the official had said.

Following the incident, a large police contingent had reached the area and launched a search operation for the recovery of the kidnapped officials in the remote and mountainous terrain.

The Rocha Check Post is located on the border with North Waziristan, in the limits of Otmanzai police station, in Bannu district.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

On November 15, seven security personnel were martyred and 18 others wounded in a pre-dawn terrorist attack on a check post on a mountain in the Johan area of Kalat in Balochistan.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tribunals’ failure
Updated 19 Nov, 2024

Tribunals’ failure

With election tribunals having failed to fulfil their purpose, it isn't surprising that Pakistan has not been able to stabilise.
Balochistan MPC
19 Nov, 2024

Balochistan MPC

WHILE immediate threats to law and order must be confronted by security forces, the long-term solution to...
Firm tax measures
19 Nov, 2024

Firm tax measures

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is ready to employ force to make everyone and every sector in Pakistan pay their...
When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

The state must accept that crimes against children have become endemic in the country.