Seven FC men martyred, 18 injured in Kalat terrorist attack

QUETTA: Seven security personnel were martyred and 18 others wounded in a pre-dawn terrorist attack on a check post on a mountain in the Johan area of Kalat, officials said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces killed six terrorists while four others were injured when they attempted to attack the security post near Shah Mardan on Friday night.

The troops fought gallantly as a result of which six terrorists were killed, while four others injured, it said, adding that during an intense exchange of fire, seven troops embraced martyrdom.

The terrorists used rockets, hand grenades and automatic heavy weapons before storming the Shah Mardan check post of the Frontier Corps (FC), ISPR said.

“Seven soldiers posted at the check post lost their lives while 18 others received injuries in the pre-dawn attack,” Kalat division commissioner Naeem Bazai told Dawn, adding that the injured and bodies were shifted to CMH, Quetta.

Last week, a suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station claimed 26 lives and left around 60 others injured.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack on the check post.

According to Levies and police officials, terrorists cordoned off the area before launching the attack. The personnel deployed at the post returned fire and heavy exchange of fire continued for three hours. On receiving information about the assault, another contingent of FC troops rushed to the area and engaged the attackers.

“Around three dozen armed men cordoned off the Shah Mar­dan FC check post and attacked with heavy weapons,” Habibullah, a senior police officer of Kalat police said, adding that the gun battle continued for three hours.

Locals heard blasts and gunshots even after daybreak.

Kalat Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabir said security forces had launched a search operation in the area of Johan and its surroundings to trace out the terrorists involved in the attack.

He said the bodies and injured were airlifted to CMH in Quetta.

Levies and other authorities concerned were investigating the incident.

Local officials identified the martyrs as Naik Bakhat Zaman, Lance Naik Ghulam Ishaq, Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer, Sepoy Rizwan, Sepoy Waqas, Sepoy Ali Abbas and Sepoy Saqibur Rehman.

Condemning the terrorist attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “The elements spreading chaos and unrest in Balochistan are enemies of the people and the province’s development.

“Such acts cannot deter the government’s commitment to progress and prosperity of Balochistan.”

He prayed for the departed souls and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of the best medical facilities to the injured.

The PM ordered the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the culprits, ensuring they face exemplary punishment.

The interior minister, as well as chief ministers of Balo­chistan, Khyber Pukhtun­khwa and Pun­jab, strongly condemned the attack, reaffirming that sacrifices of the armed forces personnel would not go in vain.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024