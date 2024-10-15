E-Paper | October 15, 2024

Four cops martyred in Bannu police lines attack

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 09:01am

LAKKI MARWAT: Five militants wearing burqa and suicide vests were killed as four police officials embraced martyrdom in an attempt to foil a gun and bomb attack on Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines in Bannu, on Monday, officials said.

Five militants attacked the Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines shortly after the funeral prayer of Head Constable Shaista Khan, who was martyred in a gun attack in Bakkakhel earlier in the day, said a police official.

Police officers and local elders attended the martyred cop’s last rites.

Around two hours after the funeral prayer ended, five militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, rocket launchers and hand grenades, attacked police lines, the officer added.

He said the attackers, wearing traditional burqas and suicide vests, reached police lines in a loader rickshaw and a motorcycle and opened fire on the cops at the main gate.

The cops effectively responded to the attack and the militants were besieged in a guesthouse.

After the attack, Bannu Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid reached police lines and led the operation, the officer said.

However, four cops lost their lives in the six-hour-long gun battle. They have been identified as Javed Khan, Siraj Khan, Hafeez and Arshad Khan.

Bannu District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmed hailed the cops who “exhibited unprecedented gallantry” and foiled the militants’ attempts to enter the main building of the police lines.

He praised the martyred cops for their bravery and said the police force was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Mini­ster Ali Amin Gandapur has sought a report about the attack, APP reported.

Mr Gandapur and the KP governor strongly condemned the attack and commended the cops for successfully thwarting the attack.

Funeral

The funeral of martyred policemen was offered at the police lines with full official honours.

It was attended by provincial minister Malik Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Bannu Commissioner Abid Wazir, RPO Shahid and DPO Ziauddin.

They placed floral wreaths on the coffins of martyred cops while a police conti­ngent presented a guard of honour.

Later, their bodies were dispatched to native areas for burial.

The provincial minister and other government officials also inspected the attack site. They said the attack was an attempt to sabotage peace and disrupt law and order, but the police effectively thwarted their malicious attempt.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2024

