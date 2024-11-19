Gunmen kidnap seven cops in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: Unknown armed men kidnapped over half a dozen policemen from the Rocha Check Post on Monday night, in the Wazir subdivision of Bannu district.

District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmad confirmed that seven cops were abducted from the check post.

An official told Dawn that armed militants forcibly entered the check post after surrounding it, and took the cops deployed there hostage at gunpoint.

“They also snatched official rifles from the policemen,” the official said.

Following the incident, a large police contingent reached the area and launched a search operation for the recovery of the kidnapped officials in the remote and mountainous terrain.

The Rocha Check Post is located on the border with North Waziristan, in the limits of Otmanzai police station, in Bannu district.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024