E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Gunmen kidnap seven cops in Bannu

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 07:42am

LAKKI MARWAT: Unknown armed men kidnapped over half a dozen policemen from the Rocha Check Post on Monday night, in the Wazir subdivision of Bannu district.

District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmad confirmed that seven cops were abducted from the check post.

An official told Dawn that armed militants forcibly entered the check post after surrounding it, and took the cops deployed there hostage at gunpoint.

“They also snatched official rifles from the policemen,” the official said.

Following the incident, a large police contingent reached the area and launched a search operation for the recovery of the kidnapped officials in the remote and mountainous terrain.

The Rocha Check Post is located on the border with North Waziristan, in the limits of Otmanzai police station, in Bannu district.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tribunals’ failure
Updated 19 Nov, 2024

Tribunals’ failure

With election tribunals having failed to fulfil their purpose, it isn't surprising that Pakistan has not been able to stabilise.
Balochistan MPC
19 Nov, 2024

Balochistan MPC

WHILE immediate threats to law and order must be confronted by security forces, the long-term solution to...
Firm tax measures
19 Nov, 2024

Firm tax measures

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is ready to employ force to make everyone and every sector in Pakistan pay their...
When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

The state must accept that crimes against children have become endemic in the country.