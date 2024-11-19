E-Paper | November 19, 2024

‘Internal accountability drive’: Seven SHOs among 238 Lahore cops penalised in six months

Asif Chaudhry Published November 19, 2024

LAHORE: As many as 238 Lahore police personnel, including seven station house officers (SHOs), and 25 executive offices, have been awarded various punishments over serious complaints as a part of a drive “to rebuild public trust in the police force” during the last six months.

Of them eight officers were dismissed from service over the charges of corruption and misuse of authority, seven SHOs were suspended from services, whereas orders were issued to forfeit the service of 70 other personnel.

The disciplinary proceedings were initiated in the light of the inquiries conducted into 283 complaints against these officials under a ‘reward and punishment’ scheme, after assessment of their performance.

The drive targeted particularly those officers who were managing 85 police stations of the city and dealing with the public.

They were found guilty of misconduct, poor performance and other charges framed against them in the complaints.

Sources say the police high-ups have tightened noose around a majority of the Lahore police officials with tainted profiles and the punishments helped reduce crime rate by 44-60 percent during the last six months.

They said the accountability drive was specifically launched for the cleansing of the force and to crack down on the officials showing inefficiency and involved in corruption.

As a result of the campaign, the emergency calls to the 15 helpline have also declined, reflecting an improvement in law and order, they added.

According to the official figures, two dozen executive officers, 22 ministerial staffers and three inspectors were also among those who were suspended from service, besides seven the SHOs.

Other suspended staffers include one sub-inspector, in charge of a chowky (police post), three head constable clerks, three additional head constables, seven constables, one assistant, besides senior stenographers and stenographers.

Four officers faced salary cuts, two had their increments stopped, three were denied promotions, and one officer was demoted during the drive.

Similarly, 150 police personnel were censured on various charges, whereas 51 officers were issued warnings.

The data showed the complaints were converted into regular departmental investigations against 30 officers.

Lahore DIG Operations Faisal Kamran told Dawn that all inquiries were conducted strictly on merit, ensuring fairness and transparency.

He said Lahore police have established multiple platforms for reporting officials’ misconduct and initiating inquiries, ensuring a transparent process for internal accountability.

Mr Kamran said the citizens can report cases of misconduct or abuse of authority via dedicated helplines, which include 15 and other departmental contact numbers, the official website of Lahore police having a user-friendly complaint section, open courts and in person by visiting the police stations or the DIG operations’ office.

He added that Lahore police use an anonymous tip-off system consisting of confidential mechanisms to protect the whistleblowers reporting corruption or misconduct.

He added that regular inspections and monitoring by designated officers has also been ensured so that police personnel adhere to departmental standards.

“The internal accountability drive has brought significant improvements to policing standards,” he claimed.

The Lahore police officers are becoming increasingly aware that poor performance or misuse of authority will lead to swift departmental action, creating a more disciplined and trustworthy police force.

“Authority is a trust, and officers must use it responsibly. Those who fail to do so will have to face consequences,” the DIG warned While exceptional performance is recognised and rewarded, subpar conduct is not tolerated, he said, adding that this check and balance motivates the force to uphold high professional standards.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

