China-Europe freight trains reach 100,000

THE China-Europe freight train service, a calling card of the Belt and Road Initiative, has reached a major milestone, with the 100,000th train now in operation, according to China State Railway Group, which manages and oversees the service.

At 10:20am on Friday, the X8083 train, traveling from Chong­qing to Duisburg, Ger­ma­ny, departed from Tuanjiecun Station in Chongqing, marking the historic moment.

With this milestone, the China-Europe freight train has now transported over 11 million TEUs of goods, valued at more than $420 billion.

Since its launch in 2011, the service has significantly transformed global trade, fostering enhanced connectivity between China and Europe. The service has maintained a strong record of safe, stable, and efficient operations, becoming a vital part of the international logistics system.

Cargo service offers a perfect balance of speed, cost and reliability

This achievement underscores the rapid growth of the rail corridor connecting China and Europe, facilitating seamless and reliable movement of goods across continents.

Over the past seven years, the service has seen an almost tenfold increase in operations, with annual train numbers rising from 1,702 in 2016 to over 17,000 in 2023.

While it took 90 months to reach the 10,000th train, only six months were needed to surpass the 90,000th and 100,000th train milestones. Since March of this year, monthly operations have consistently exceeded 1,600 trains.

“It is much cheaper than air freight and much faster and more reliable than sea logistics. It is an appealing option for many customers looking to optimize their supply chains,” said Zhang Shuzheng, operations director of Chongqing Shike Supply Chain Co.

Since the beginning of this year, Shike has transported more than 400 containers of goods worth about $40 million, marking a significant shift in its logistics operations. Over 90 percent of the company’s logistics business between China and Europe now depends on the China-Europe freight train service.

Liu Bori, head of international railway business for overseas region of SF Express Delivery Business Group, which has been transporting goods via the China-Europe freight train since 2020, noted the significant benefits of the service.

“The China-Europe freight train service offers a perfect balance of speed, cost, and reliability,” Liu said.

Liu’s company transports a wide range of goods, from clothing and electronics to automotive parts, furniture, and machinery. In total, more than 8,000 containers have been shipped, with a value exceeding 1.6 billion yuan ($221 million). This year, the company has sent over 2,500 containers, worth more than 600 million yuan.

Liu also noted that one of the key reasons for choosing the rail service is its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

“The main advantage of the China-Europe freight train is its fast transport times. A sea shipment from China to Europe usually takes about 35 days, but the rail service reduces that to just 20 days,” Liu said.

“The train network is less affected by weather or port congestion, making it a more reliable and stable option for cross-border trade.”

In addition to speed and reliability, the service offers significant logistical advantages. The trains can reach inland cities directly, reducing the need for further transshipment and minimizing the risks associated with cargo handling. This door-to-door transport capability not only lowers costs but also improves overall operational efficiency, he noted.

The network of the China-Europe freight train service has expanded rapidly from its initial routes into a fully integrated network covering most of the Eurasian region. The service now operates in 25 European countries, reaching 227 cities, and in 11 Asian countries, spanning over 100 cities. This broad and ever-expanding network has transformed the logistics landscape between China and Europe, offering more options for businesses across diverse regions.

The continued success and expansion of the China-Europe freight train service are set to play a key role in shaping the future of international trade. With increasing demand for efficient and reliable logistics solutions, the service promises even greater potential for collaboration and growth in the years ahead.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024