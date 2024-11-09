PCB chief Naqvi rules out ‘hybrid model’ for Champions Trophy

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has ruled out the “hybrid model” in case India refuses to send its team across the border for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

Amid political tensions bet­ween the two neighbours, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has stood firm by the government’s policy of not engaging with Pakistan in terms of bilateral cricket over the years.

However, after having played the last bilateral series against each other in 2012, Pakistan and India have competed in Inter­national Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments and the Asia Cup. Pakistan, in fact, visited India to feature in the ICC World Cup last year.

The visit, if anything, heightened expectations of India returning the favour by touring Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi from Feb 19 to March 9 next year.

Naqvi’s comments follow Indian media claims their team wants to play its matches at ‘neutral venue’

India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which the latter hosted last year, saw the PCB compromise by implementing the “hybrid model”, which saw Rohit Sharma’s side play its mat­ches in Sri Lanka, with only four matches of the tournament played in Pakistan, excluding the final.

The model, Mohsin claimed, would not be an option this time around.

“No discussions have been held regarding a hybrid model as of today, and we are not ready to discuss such a model,” Mr Naqvi told reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, hours after Indian media had reported that Sharma and his men would not be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and that they wanted to play their matches at a neutral venue.

The reports claimed that BCCI had communicated their decision to the PCB and other stakeholders, and that there was a bright possibility of some matches being played in Dubai.

The rumour mill has been active since Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy in 2021. However, in the past few months, reports suggesting India would stick to its years-long stance have been on the rise.

“Well, for the past two months, reports have been coming out in the Indian media that the Indian team is not coming,” Mr Naqvi noted against the backdrop of an under-construction site at the Gaddafi Stadium, undergoing renovation in order to be prepared for the Champions Trophy.

The PCB chief, who is also the country’s interior minister, said the board valued a “written” communication by the ICC or the BCCI over speculations on the media.

“Last night, when I saw this news, I discussed it with the team,” added the PCB chief. “We are very clear on this stance: if anything like this happens, we will need it in writing. It will be acceptable to us only if we receive something in writing.

“As far as Indian media is concerned, if they are reporting it, there must be a letter from the ICC or the Indian Board regarding this, but to date, neither I nor PCB have received any such letter.”

While Mr Naqvi spoke on behalf of the PCB, he suggested that in case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, the matter could be moved to the government’s jurisdiction.

“If something like this happens, and if there is such a situation, we will need to discuss it with our government,” he said. “Whatever the government decides, I will have to act on it.

“Pakistan has been showing good gestures in recent years, but people shouldn’t expect us to keep doing that.”

According to several reports, the ICC is set to announce the Champions Trophy schedule on November 11 but Indian media said it remained to be seen how much time the global cricket body would need to make the necessary amendments.

A day earlier, the Press Trust of India news agency reported that the PCB was willing to make “adjustments” in the Champions Trophy schedule.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2024