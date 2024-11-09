E-Paper | November 09, 2024

PCB chief Naqvi rules out ‘hybrid model’ for Champions Trophy

Mohammad Yaqoob Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 10:40am
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses the media in Lahore on November 8. — DawnNews TV
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses the media in Lahore on November 8. — DawnNews TV

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has ruled out the “hybrid model” in case India refuses to send its team across the border for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

Amid political tensions bet­ween the two neighbours, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has stood firm by the government’s policy of not engaging with Pakistan in terms of bilateral cricket over the years.

However, after having played the last bilateral series against each other in 2012, Pakistan and India have competed in Inter­national Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments and the Asia Cup. Pakistan, in fact, visited India to feature in the ICC World Cup last year.

The visit, if anything, heightened expectations of India returning the favour by touring Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi from Feb 19 to March 9 next year.

Naqvi’s comments follow Indian media claims their team wants to play its matches at ‘neutral venue’

India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which the latter hosted last year, saw the PCB compromise by implementing the “hybrid model”, which saw Rohit Sharma’s side play its mat­ches in Sri Lanka, with only four matches of the tournament played in Pakistan, excluding the final.

The model, Mohsin claimed, would not be an option this time around.

“No discussions have been held regarding a hybrid model as of today, and we are not ready to discuss such a model,” Mr Naqvi told reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, hours after Indian media had reported that Sharma and his men would not be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and that they wanted to play their matches at a neutral venue.

The reports claimed that BCCI had communicated their decision to the PCB and other stakeholders, and that there was a bright possibility of some matches being played in Dubai.

The rumour mill has been active since Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy in 2021. However, in the past few months, reports suggesting India would stick to its years-long stance have been on the rise.

“Well, for the past two months, reports have been coming out in the Indian media that the Indian team is not coming,” Mr Naqvi noted against the backdrop of an under-construction site at the Gaddafi Stadium, undergoing renovation in order to be prepared for the Champions Trophy.

The PCB chief, who is also the country’s interior minister, said the board valued a “written” communication by the ICC or the BCCI over speculations on the media.

“Last night, when I saw this news, I discussed it with the team,” added the PCB chief. “We are very clear on this stance: if anything like this happens, we will need it in writing. It will be acceptable to us only if we receive something in writing.

“As far as Indian media is concerned, if they are reporting it, there must be a letter from the ICC or the Indian Board regarding this, but to date, neither I nor PCB have received any such letter.”

While Mr Naqvi spoke on behalf of the PCB, he suggested that in case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, the matter could be moved to the government’s jurisdiction.

“If something like this happens, and if there is such a situation, we will need to discuss it with our government,” he said. “Whatever the government decides, I will have to act on it.

“Pakistan has been showing good gestures in recent years, but people shouldn’t expect us to keep doing that.”

According to several reports, the ICC is set to announce the Champions Trophy schedule on November 11 but Indian media said it remained to be seen how much time the global cricket body would need to make the necessary amendments.

A day earlier, the Press Trust of India news agency reported that the PCB was willing to make “adjustments” in the Champions Trophy schedule.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2024

Pak India Ties
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Broken promises

Broken promises

Ghazan Jamal
Perhaps the biggest impediment to the successful mainstreaming of ex-Fata and its development has been the lack of funding.

Editorial

Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...
IHK resolution
Updated 08 Nov, 2024

IHK resolution

If the BJP administration were to listen to Kashmiris, it could pave the way for the resumption of the political process in IHK.
Climate realities
08 Nov, 2024

Climate realities

THE Air Quality Index in Lahore once again shot past the 1,000-level mark on Wednesday morning, registering at an...
Rule by fear
08 Nov, 2024

Rule by fear

THE abduction of an opposition MNA, as claimed by PTI, is yet another grim episode in Pakistan’s ongoing crisis of...