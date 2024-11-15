Tribal elder, three others killed in Khuzdar armed clash

KHUZDAR: Four people, including a tribal elder, were killed and several others injured in an exchange of gunfire between two groups in the Kararo area of tehsil Wadh on Thursday night.

Officials said the gunfire erupted after an armed attack on the convoy of tribal elder Meharullah Muhammad Hasni, on the Quetta-Karachi highway.

“Armed men positioned in the mountains in the Kararo area opened fire with automatic weapons,” said the Khuzdar deputy commissioner.

According to a senior police officer, security guards accompanying the tribal elder returned fire.

The Khuzdar DC confirmed that Meharullah and three others were killed in the attack. The tribal elder was going from Quetta to Hub.

The Khuzdar DIG said firing was still ongoing and traffic between Khuzdar and Karachi was suspended due to the gunfire.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024