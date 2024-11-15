E-Paper | November 15, 2024

Tribal elder, three others killed in Khuzdar armed clash

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 08:10am

KHUZDAR: Four people, including a tribal elder, were killed and several others injured in an exchange of gunfire between two groups in the Kararo area of tehsil Wadh on Thursday night.

Officials said the gunfire erupted after an armed attack on the convoy of tribal elder Meharullah Muhammad Hasni, on the Quetta-Karachi highway.

“Armed men positioned in the mountains in the Kararo area opened fire with automatic weapons,” said the Khuzdar deputy commissioner.

According to a senior police officer, security guards accompanying the tribal elder returned fire.

The Khuzdar DC confirmed that Meharullah and three others were killed in the attack. The tribal elder was going from Quetta to Hub.

The Khuzdar DIG said firing was still ongoing and traffic between Khuzdar and Karachi was suspended due to the gunfire.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

China security ties
Updated 14 Nov, 2024

China security ties

If China's security concerns aren't addressed satisfactorily, it may affect bilateral ties. CT cooperation should be pursued instead of having foreign forces here.
Steep price
14 Nov, 2024

Steep price

THE Hindu Kush-Himalayan region is in big trouble. A new study unveiled at the ongoing COP29 reveals that if high...
A high-cost plan
14 Nov, 2024

A high-cost plan

THE government has approved an expensive plan for FBR in the hope of tackling its deep-seated inefficiencies. The...
United stance
Updated 13 Nov, 2024

United stance

It would've been better if the OIC-Arab League summit had announced practical measures to punish Israel.
Unscheduled visit
13 Nov, 2024

Unscheduled visit

Unusual IMF visit shows the lender will closely watch implementation of programme goals to prevent it from derailing.
Bara’s businesswomen
13 Nov, 2024

Bara’s businesswomen

Bara’s brave women have proven that with the right support, societal barriers can be overcome.