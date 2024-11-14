Armed men attack Duki construction camp, kidnap three labourers

QUETTA: Unknown armed men attacked the camp of a road construction company in Duki district on Wednesday, setting fire to machinery and kidnapping three labourers working at the site.

Police officials said the armed men stormed the camp, which was set up for the construction of a road linking Duki to the Chamalang coal mines field. The attackers cordoned off the camp, ransacked it and set fire to the construction machinery and other equipment.

“Machinery was completely gutted in the fire,” said a senior police officer, adding that the armed men, while fleeing the scene, also abducted three labourers at gunpoint. The kidnapped workers belong to Kuchlak.

The Duki region has been experiencing such incidents for several months. Last month, 21 coal miners were killed and six others injured when unknown armed men attacked the coal mine area in Duki. In addition, several trucks transporting coal to Punjab and other parts of the country were set on fire along the Duki-Loralai road and other areas.

Just last week, four coal-laden trucks were attacked and set on fire, and a truck driver was killed in the assault. Due to the ongoing violence, many mine owners in the area have been forced to close their mines for security reasons.

