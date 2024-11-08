Massive protest in Kurram against closure of roads

Participants of a peace march pass through the main Thall-Parachinar Road, on Thursday.—Dawn

KURRAM: A massive protest was held in Kurram on Thursday against the prolonged closure of roads leading to the district.

Khurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said the roads have been closed over security concerns after attacks on passenger vehicles on Oct 12.

Dozens have lost their lives in violent clashes over tribal and sectarian disputes in the district over the past few months.

The main Thall-Parachinar Road has been closed for three weeks which, according to media reports, has created a shortage of food, medicines and other essential commodities in the district, with over half a million population.

On Thursday, locals started a march from Parachinar, the district headquarters of Kurram, as all educational institutions remained closed in the area.

Children, youth and people of all ages participated in the march, which started from the Parachinar Press Club.

Talking to the media, tribal leaders Jalal Bangash and Agha Tajammul Hussain said the main highway has been closed for nearly a month, leaving the local population stranded.

After waiting for 27 days, people are now forced to take to the streets, Mr Bangash added.

The tribal leaders emphasised that their march was not against any tribe or sect. It is a protest “against the government’s failure to provide security to the people”.

By evening, the protesters covered a distance of 25 kilometres and reached the Samir area.

“We are holding this unarmed protest to send a message of peace to all tribes in the district and to show the world our suffering,” the tribal elders said, adding the march would continue until all roads are opened.

They also demanded security for the travellers.

On Tuesday, two passengers were killed when unknown assailants opened fire on vehicles in Uchat area of lower Kurram.

According to local police, unknown armed men opened fire on vehicles in Dad Kamar area, killing two persons, including Mushtaq Hussain, the driver of a vehicle, and Wahab Ali.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2024