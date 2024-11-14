E-Paper | November 14, 2024

2 soldiers martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 07:46pm
The martyred soldiers, Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havildar Noor Ahmed. — ISPR
Two soldiers were martyred, while three terrorists were killed during an operation in Balochistan’s Harnai district, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On 14 Nov 2024, on [the] reported presence of terrorists planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai District, security forces under Major Muhammad Haseeb were immediately mobilised to sanitise the area.”

It added: “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell.

“However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb (28), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, along with Havildar Noor Ahmed (38), having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the statement concluded, the statement added.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

A day prior, security forces killed four terrorists, including a “high-value target”, during an exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Kech district.

In another operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Miranshah district on the same day, the security forces killed eight terrorists.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

