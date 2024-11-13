E-Paper | November 13, 2024

Japan approves $18.5m grant for flood management project in Pakistan

Tahir Sherani | Amin Ahmed Published November 13, 2024 Updated November 13, 2024 05:36pm
Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ambassador of Japan HE Wada Mitsuhiro signing exchange of notes for flood management project on Nov 13, 2024 in Islamabad. — PID
Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ambassador of Japan HE Wada Mitsuhiro signing exchange of notes for flood management project on Nov 13, 2024 in Islamabad. — PID

The Japanese government on Wednesday approved a grant worth $18.5 million for the construction of three embankments on the Indus River in Haripur district and rain metres at 45 sites along the river in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for effective flood management.

In 2022, Pakistan witnessed the worst floods in its history, which claimed 1,700 lives, destroyed homes and livestock, washed away swathes of agricultural land, affected 33 million people, and incurred losses worth $30 billion, according to government estimates.

“The Government of Japan has approved a grant amounting to JPY 2.831 billion (US$ 18.5 million) for a Grant-in-Aid project titled ‘Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin’ to the Government of Pakistan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” a statement from the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.

“The project aims to improve the accuracy of flood forecasts and flood control functions, accumulate basic data that contribute to disaster risk reduction measures, and reduce the risk of loss to humans and the economy, including infrastructure.”

The three embankments constructed under the project grant will protect local communities from potential human and economic losses including infrastructure. The data from the water and rain metres, managed by the Federal Flood Commission and Water and Power Development Authority, will be shared with various agencies to help predict and manage potential floods.

“The scope of the project is to develop a hydrological and hydraulic observation network besides rehabilitating the river structures damaged by the 2022 floods in the Indus River and its tributaries,” the statement added.

Economic Affairs Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro signed the agreement in Islamabad today.

Ambassador Wada, while speaking at the signing ceremony, expressed the hope that the project would provide reassurance to the people of Pakistan regarding possible future floods.

“Japan remains committed to providing assistance that will directly benefit vulnerable people of Pakistan,” the envoy said.

In Oct, Pakistan and Japan had finalised an agreement for the procurement and installation of 45 telemetry stations and five automatic weather stations for improved flood forecasting and weather monitoring systems.

The project was part of the larger Rs200bn worth of Flood Protection Programme being jointly financed by the federal and provincial governments with the support of international lenders.

