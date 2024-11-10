E-Paper | November 10, 2024

Infiltration attempt foiled, six ‘militants’ killed in North Waziristan

Pazir Gul | Adam Khan Wazir Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 08:47am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN / SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Six suspected militants were killed and three others injured during a clash with security forces in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to sources, around 25 militants attempted to infiltrate through the Spinwam area of tehsil Mir Ali on Friday night. An intense exchange of fire ensued after security forces spotted their movement. Six militants were killed, three injured and the remaining militants retreated back into Afghanistan.

The sources said the security forces also used a quadcopter during the operation. No official statement was issued by the ISPR, the military’s media wing, till late Saturday night.

However, on Nov 4, the Inter-Services Public Relations had released a statement saying security forces had detected some terrorists trying to infiltrate through the Khamrang area on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in South Waziristan on the night between Nov 3 and 4. It said the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists, thwarting their infiltration attempt and killing five of them during an exchange of fire.

Families of children killed in mortar ‘attack’ end sit-in

“Pakistan has consistently been asking interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border,” the statement said, adding that the interim Afghan government was expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the district administration of South Waziristan Upper on Saturday held successful negotiations with the family members of two children, Sahib and Alim Khan, who died after a mortar shell allegedly landed in the Sharkai area of tehsil Shaktoi on Friday morning. Another child, Tahir, was injured in the incident.

Following the incident, the family members and local Mehsud tribesmen held a sit-in protest, prompting Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Saleem Jan to meet the protesters for negotiations. The protesters called off the sit-in after the meeting.

Asif Khan Mehsud, a member of the provincial assembly, condemned the incident and alleged that security forces had opened fire on the local population.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024

