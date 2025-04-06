Water level in key dams rises slightly after rainfall

ISLAMABAD: The water level in major dams has risen from critically low threshold due to increased inflows from the melting of glaciers and rainfall in March.

Mangla and Tarbela, two of the biggest reservoirs in Pakistan, almost ran out of water in recent weeks, prompting fears of acute water shortage for domestic and agriculture use.

According to a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) report, Khyber Pakh­­tunkhwa, north Punjab, most of Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan received light to heavy rainfall in March.

The inflows increased the water level in Mangla Dam on Jhelum River from 1,066.25 cusecs on March 23 to 1,086.70 cusecs on April 4, Wapda data shows.

Similarly, the water level in the Tarbela Dam increased from the dead level of 1,402 cusecs to 1410 cusecs.

Mangla and Tarbela over dead level; PMD says drought still a threat

However, the PMD warned that mean temperatures were expected to remain above normal nationwide during April.

The forecast for April said that slightly below-normal rainfall is anticipated in northern Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas of northern KP.

In contrast, southern regions are expected to experience closer to normal rainfall, with a reduced negative anomaly as per the region’s climatological patterns.

The PMD report said mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal nationwide, with maximum temperatures over Kashmir, GB and northern KP.

The April forecast predicted normal rainfall in drought-prone southern regions.

“This expected rainfall should improve soil moisture in areas like coastal Balochistan, the Thar Desert in Sindh, and the Cholistan region in Punjab,” PMD said, adding that mild to moderate drought conditions already present in Sindh and coastal Balochistan may intensify if the rainfall remains deficient, Met Office cautions.

The meteorological department advised all stakeholders to save water to mitigate the adverse impacts of drought.

About dry days, the PMD said the number of consecutive dry days has increased from 200 to 237 days across Turbat, Pasni, Lasbela, and Sindh.

However, substantial rainfall has concluded consecutive dry days in central and northern regions of the country.

Soil moisture condition has improved due to recent rainfall in Punjab, and this will boost major crops like wheat, sugarcane, sesame, grams and pulses, primarily thriving in its irrigated plains.

Sindh has reported satisfactory growth and harvesting processes for its primary crops, including wheat, sugarcane, seasonal vegetables, and orchards.

The crop conditions remain generally good, supported by adequate management practices.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all standing crops, such as wheat and sugarcane are progressing well, with ongoing harvesting and satisfactory orchard conditions.

Balochistan maintained healthy and growth of wheat, orchards, and vegetables, with seasonal fruits being efficiently produced and marketed.

However, persistent dry conditions in some areas have caused moisture stress, adversely affecting crop development.

Last month, the coastal belt of Balochistan, southern and western Sindh, and southeast Punjab had faced mild to moderate drought, attributed to moisture stress and lower-than-average rainfall over the previous three months.

The PMD has advised farmers that normal to slightly below normal rainfall is expected in most agricultural plains during April.

To achieve a good yield, it is necessary to control weeds in the crop, which not only reduces the yield but also have other negative impacts.

Farmers have been advised to apply herbicides to destroy these weeds, abstaining from spraying during strong winds and following the advice of the agricultural department.

With the wheat crop now ripe in Punjab and Sindh, farmers have been advised to schedule harvesting based on the latest weather forecasts.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2025