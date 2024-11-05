Iranian FM arrives for talks on Middle East, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to engage on Tuesday in high-level talks with Pakistani leaders on the evolving situation in the Middle East while also reviewing the state of bilateral relations.

Arriving on Monday night for a two-day official visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi’s agenda includes consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the meetings, both sides are expected to discuss the crisis in the Middle East as well as strengthen Pak­istan-Iran cooperation on multiple fronts, including trade, energy and security.

The Foreign Office described the visit as “an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue” between the two neighbouring countries.

The talks come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with both Iran and Pakistan seeking to navigate a complex regional landscape.

The discussions will likely cover mutual interests, ranging from border security to economic collaboration.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024