E-Paper | November 05, 2024

Iranian FM arrives for talks on Middle East, bilateral ties

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 10:24am
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrives in Islamabad on Nov 4, 2024. — @ForeignOfficePk
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrives in Islamabad on Nov 4, 2024. — @ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to engage on Tuesday in high-level talks with Pakistani leaders on the evolving situation in the Middle East while also reviewing the state of bilateral relations.

Arriving on Monday night for a two-day official visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi’s agenda includes consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the meetings, both sides are expected to discuss the crisis in the Middle East as well as strengthen Pak­istan-Iran cooperation on multiple fronts, including trade, energy and security.

The Foreign Office described the visit as “an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue” between the two neighbouring countries.

The talks come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with both Iran and Pakistan seeking to navigate a complex regional landscape.

The discussions will likely cover mutual interests, ranging from border security to economic collaboration.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog hazard
Updated 05 Nov, 2024

Smog hazard

The catastrophe unfolding in Lahore is a product of authorities’ repeated failure to recognise environmental impact of rapid urbanisation.
Monetary policy
05 Nov, 2024

Monetary policy

IN an aggressive move, the State Bank on Monday reduced its key policy rate by a hefty 250bps to 15pc. This is the...
Cultural power
05 Nov, 2024

Cultural power

AS vital modes of communication, art and culture have the power to overcome social and international barriers....
Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.