Muslim voters in US dread the choice between ‘bad and worse’

A household in Virginia displays a pro-Gaza sign to welcome party campaigners.—Photo by the writer

WASHINGTON: For Pakistanis and other Muslim Americans, choosing between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris would mean voting for a candidate who supports immigrants’ rights. But with violence escalating in Gaza, many are reconsidering their long-standing political alignments.

This shift has led some traditional Democratic voters to weigh their concerns over Palestine alongside domestic issues, with a portion now considering backing Trump in the election.

Across the US, signs declaring “Full Ceasefire in Gaza Now” have appeared outside homes of Muslim residents, signalling this growing unease. Foreign journalists travelling from New York to Washington recently observed this sign prominently displayed in neighbourhoods with Muslim nameplates.

Among those rethinking their vote is Khurram Shahzad, a Pakistani American software engineer based in northern Virginia. “The ongoing violence in Palestine is devastating,” said Shahzad, explaining his decision to support Trump.

“Democratic leaders, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, have continued funding and supporting policies that escalate the situation. Voting for Kamala would mean endorsing these actions, and I just can’t do that.”

Others in the Muslim community urge caution, worried that a Trump presidency could be more harmful. Wajahat Ali, founder of a website The Left Hook, expressed concern, saying: “Yes, Democrats are complicit in the tragedy in Gaza. But Trump’s policies could be even more damaging for Muslims.”

Many, however, are resolute in their support for Trump. On Wednesday night, PTI USA hosted Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and former president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, in Houston, Texas.

Local PTI leaders, including Sajjad Burki, Dr Usman Malik, Dr Saira Bilal, Dr Abbas and Atif Khan, engaged in a 30-minute roundtable discussion with her.

The group discussed Pakistan’s political landscape, focusing on the treatment of former prime minister Imran Khan. Afterward, PTI USA announced that Lara Trump immediately connected them with her team to initiate engagement.

“Stay tuned for some exciting developments ahead,” the statement read. The party’s supporters believe Trump’s re-election could ease pressure on Imran Khan, though specifics were not provided.

The movement to back Trump extends beyond PTI circles. A recent poll by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit indicates the Republican now holds a slight edge over Kamala Harris among Arab American voters, with 43pc supporting him and 41pc backing her.

In response, high-profile Democrats like former president Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Senator Bernie Sanders have made direct appeals to Muslim American voters to support Kamala. At a rally in Pennsylvania, Obama denounced Trump’s previous rhetoric, calling it “the most racist, sexist, bigoted stereotyping” of immigrant communities.

In crucial swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, with a large number of Muslim voters, Democratic lawmakers have rallied to support Kamala Harris. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocas­io-Cortez, a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights, urged Muslim voters to consider what a Trump presidency could mean for them.

Choice between bad & worse

Senator Bernie Sanders recently addressed Muslim voters in an article, emphasising his opposition to US military aid to Israel under Netanyahu’s right-wing government. Responding to questions about Kamala’s stance, Sanders acknowledged Muslim voters’ concerns, asking: “How can I vote for Kamala Harris if she supports this war?”

Sanders contended: “On this issue, Donald Trump and his right-wing allies are even worse. In Congress, Republicans have persistently blocked humanitarian aid to starving children in Gaza.

Sanders asserted: “It’s clear why Netanyahu would prefer Trump in office. We can’t sit this election out. Trump must be defeated.”

However, these appeals appear to have limited effect on certain Trump supporters like Mansoor Qureshi, a Virginia-based IT entrepreneur. Qureshi backs Trump for “his business-minded approach to governance and focus on America’s core issues”.

He believes Trump’s commitment to a strong economy and straightforward, entrepreneurially driven leadership aligns with the nation’s needs, enhancing national safety and economic stability through lawful immigration.

Ghulam Hussain Qamar Baloch, a Trump supporter in the US capital region, agrees. “A competent president will bring down inflation for all Americans. Also, he is a friend of Imran Khan.”

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2024