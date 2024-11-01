E-Paper | November 01, 2024

‘No credible evidence’ of alleged Lahore college rape, says HRCP

Dawn.com Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 09:37pm

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP)’s fact-finding mission on Friday said it could not find “credible evidence” regarding the alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore which led to widespread student protests in October.

Last month, reports related to the alleged rape of a private college student went viral on social media, prompting the police to arrest a security guard at the college who was allegedly involved in the incident.

Enraged by the alleged incident, students mobilised on social media and staged protests outside different colleges in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

In a report, HRCP said that it was “not possible to conclusively establish the veracity of widespread allegations that a student was sexually assaulted at a private college in Lahore earlier in October 2024”.

Regarding the allegations, the report said that “a chain of events appears to have created acute suspicion and mistrust among students at Punjab College Campus 10. These events include a spate of social media content making unverified claims of rape, contradictory statements by government representatives”.

Additionally, the mission “strongly condemned the use of disproportionate force against hundreds of students at Campus 10 on 14 October, who had launched a mass protest demanding ‘justice’ for the alleged victim of rape but were subjected to police violence”.

However, it cautioned that there was evidence of other parties attempting “to hijack the students’ narrative and use it to amplify their own outreach on social media”.

“The mission observes that students’ response underlines their serious dissatisfaction with the state of security on campuses and perceived frequency of sexual harassment and victim blaming,” the statement read, adding that this was made worse by a lack of motivation of the college administration to address the issue and a “deep mistrust” of the police.

The report highlighted that the “damage wrought by pervasive misinformation is grounds for strong, regular public campaigns on digital literacy and fact-checking”, however adding that the students’ frustration should not be discounted because of the apparent role of misinformation.

Among other recommendations, the report suggested a thorough investigation of the CCTV footage of Lahore’s Campus 10 over the first two weeks of October.

It also recommended “holding the police accountable for violence against student protesters as well as for detaining a person accused of the alleged offence in the absence of an FIR against him”.

Earlier, the police and the Punjab government, following an investigation, maintained that the incident never occurred.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz went on to claim that Imran Khan’s PTI was behind instigating students on social media to create a law and order situation in the country.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeking investment
Updated 01 Nov, 2024

Seeking investment

Foreign visits will be fruitless unless crucial structural, policy reforms directly affecting investors are focused.
State-backed terror
01 Nov, 2024

State-backed terror

OVER the past year or so, India’s reportedly malign activities in foreign countries have increasingly come under the radar, with
Shared crisis
01 Nov, 2024

Shared crisis

WITH Lahore experiencing unprecedented levels of smog, the Punjab government has announced a series of “green...
Property valuation
Updated 31 Oct, 2024

Property valuation

Market valuation rates will not help boost tax revenues without plugging such loopholes in the system.
Hitting a wall
31 Oct, 2024

Hitting a wall

PAKISTAN still has a long way to go in defeating polio. Despite our decades-long fight against the debilitating...
Kurram violence
31 Oct, 2024

Kurram violence

DESPITE years of intermittent and bloody conflict in Kurram, the state has been unable to bring lasting peace to ...