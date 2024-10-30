Sarah McBride set to be first openly transgender member of US Congress

WILMINGTON: Democrat Sarah McBride is expected to make history next week as the first openly transgender person elected to the US Congress.

She is no stranger to making history: In 2016 she became the first openly transgender person to address a major US political convention and in 2020 became the first to serve in a US state Senate.

McBride, 34, is favored to win Delaware’s sole seat in the US House of Representatives, after securing the Democratic nomination in a competitive September primary and is expected to easily win a seat that the three major US nonpartisan political rating services rate solidly Democratic.

“The fact that the candidacy of someone like me is even possible... is a testament to Delawareans,” McBride said in a Saturday interview. However, she sought to play down the history-making nature of her nomination and expected election.

“People have seen that I have a track record of rolling up my sleeves, digging into the details, bringing Democrats and Republicans together,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been campaigning on. I’m not running on my identity.”

Transgender rights have become a political flashpoint in the US Lawmakers in 37 US states introduced at least 142 bills to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for trans and gender-expansive people in 2023, this news agency reported, nearly three times as many as the previous year.

In Congress, Republicans have pushed anti-trans bills at the national level for years.

McBride is not worried about working with people who oppose transgender rights in Congress, saying she will focus on members open to bipartisanship, even if they do not fully agree with her values.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024