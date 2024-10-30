E-Paper | October 30, 2024

Militants gun down five security guards in Panjgur

Saleem Shahid | Behram Baloch Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 07:30am

QUETTA / GWADAR: Mil­itants killed five private security guards dep­loyed on the construction site of a dam in Panjgur district of Makran division on Tuesday, officials said.

A Balochistan government spokesman said the attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Late on Tuesday night, the outlawed Baloch Libera­tion Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The victims were hired by the contractor for security duty at the dam site in the Promom area of Panjgur, officials added.

A senior police official told Dawn that the assailants, armed with automatic weapons, arrived at the site on motorcycles.

Victims were protecting dam construction site

“Over a dozen armed men attacked the dam site where the victims were looking after the equipment and machinery,” the police officer said, adding the victims briefly returned fire but they were outnumbered.

The Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind, said all five victims were locals.

He said security forces moved the bodies and two injured to the Panjgur district hospital. The injured are said to be in a stable condition.

There are reports that attackers also took away the weapons of security gu­ards posted at the attack site. However, officials have not confirmed the reports.

The five victims have been identified as Zahir Ali, Aminullah, Nawaz Ali, Hussain Ali Shah and Abdul Ghafoor while the injured included Amjad Ali and Muhammad Safa.

Security officials said an investigation had been lau­n­ched, and a search operation in the area was underway to find the attackers.

Condolences

The president, prime minister and Balochistan government officials have condemned the attack and vowed to hold the militants accountable.

Balochistan Governor Bal­o­chistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Mini­ster Sarfraz Bugti have ter­med the incident “condemnable and unforgivable”.

They said terrorists were following the agenda of inimical elements who were against development and peace.

“The enemy is irked by the peace and development of Balochistan,” the governor said, adding that terrorists will “never succeed in their nefarious purposes” and that they were cowards who targeted innocent people.

“Terrorists will not be spared, unjust bloodshed must be accounted for,” CM Bugti said in a statement.

He expressed his condolences to the victim’s families and expressed good wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional trade
Updated 29 Oct, 2024

Regional trade

If done right, restored trade relations with India can also open the door to better bilateral ties.
Speaker’s remarks
29 Oct, 2024

Speaker’s remarks

THOUGH the ECP has been formally admonished not once but twice for its continuing failure to obey the Supreme...
On the edge
29 Oct, 2024

On the edge

PAKISTAN is on the verge of hitting 50 polio cases this year. A look at the trends leaves one bewildered. We were...
Wave of violence
Updated 28 Oct, 2024

Wave of violence

If recurrent incidents of violence in KP are left unchecked, they will further erode people’s confidence in the state.
State of chaos
28 Oct, 2024

State of chaos

PAKISTAN is the third-worst country for law and order, according to the World Justice Project’s 2024 Rule of Law...
PSDP spending
28 Oct, 2024

PSDP spending

THE government’s decision to ‘rationalise’ its Public Sector Development Programme must help it ensure...