Imported onions, tomatoes hit market amid shortage

KARACHI: Iranian and Afghan onions and tomatoes have entered local markets as domestic supply shortages push demand higher.

Traders are charging similar rates for both imported and local produce, with prices ranging from Rs160 to Rs200 per kg. However, Paki­tani vegetables enjoy an edge over imported ones due to their taste and quality.

Traders said Iranian tomatoes are distinguished by star-shaped leaves on top, while onions from Iran and Afghanistan appear in dark or golden hues. Haji Shahjehan, president of the Falahi Anjuman Wholesale Veg­et­­able Market on Super Highway, said the tomato crop in Sindh has started with limited yields. As a result, tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan are being imported to prevent a supply crisis. He said the Sindh tomato crop will gain momentum by Nov­e­mber and December, potentially reducing prices due to improved supply.

He said heavy rains have damaged Sindh’s onion crop, forcing traders to turn to imports. Typically, Sindh’s onions arrive in the market in September or October.

Sindh tomato crop likely to gain momentum by next month

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s vegetable exports remain robust. According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), vegetable exports surged to 225,437 tonnes in the first quarter (July to September) of this fiscal year, generating $71 million — a year-on-year increase of 11.5 per cent in quantity and 41pc in value.

The average price per tonne of vegetable exports stood at $318 during the quarter, compared to $252 in the same period last year. Despite a slight drop in total export volume — 1.261m tonnes ($430 million) in FY24 compared to 1.336m tonnes ($300 million) in FY23 — the average price per tonne rose to $340 from $224.

Onions and potatoes hold a major share of the country’s vegetable exports. Mr Shahjehan said potatoes are currently being exported in bulk quantities, and just 20 days ago, imported onions were also being exported to some countries. Limited quantities of Afghan cucumbers have also started arriving in local markets. Red and white potatoes are available in retail markets at Rs100 and Rs120 per kg, respectively.

