Today's Paper | May 23, 2024

Record onion exports make consumers pay high prices

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 10:14am
Onion consumers paid as high as Rs300-350 per kg thanks to record export of 225,000 tonnes, fetching $210m, during July-April of FY24.—Online/file
Onion consumers paid as high as Rs300-350 per kg thanks to record export of 225,000 tonnes, fetching $210m, during July-April of FY24.—Online/file

KARACHI: Unprecedented onion exports fetched $210 million during July-April FY24 at the cost of inflation-hit consumers who paid record prices for the vegetable.

“Onion exports may soar to $250m by the end of the current fiscal year,” claimed All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed, dispelling market impression that higher exports have caused a price flare-up in the country’s main staple food item.

Pakistani consumers paid Rs300-350 per kg for onion following the Indian export ban from Dec 8, 2023 to April this year. New Delhi lifted the ban in the first week of May, bringing down the national average price to Rs70-150 per kg.

“The price increase has nothing to do with the export shipments. It is the job of the price regulator to check fleecing of consumers by market forces,” Mr Waheed said, giving an example that “if the wholesale price of onion is Rs150 and retailers are charging Rs300, then exports cannot be blamed for local price hike”.

Overall exports of vegetables stood at 1.044 million tonnes fetching $371m in 10MFY24 versus 1.171m tonnes ($262m) in the same period last fiscal year. “This means that exports, including onion, had fetched an average per tonne price of $354 vs $233 in the above period, thanks to stable rupee-dollar parity from September 2023 onward.

“The share of onion in overall exports is 200,000-225,000 tonnes, while potato and other vegetables hold the rest,” Mr Waheed claimed.

Local traders also imported Iranian and Afghani onions to meet local demand, but this could not help reduce prices. However, the exporters fully exploited the situation created by the Indian ban to meet global demand.

The caretaker government raised the minimum export price (MEP) of onion to $1,200 per tonne from $750 in the second week of January. This decision required 100pc advance payments and aimed to prevent losses for the growers and bring down prices in the local market. However, the decision proved to be counterproductive for the end users.

“We need to carry out research to develop better varieties of onion with a longer shelf life to effectively control prices to compete with Indian onion having a shelf life of three to four months compared to one month storage time of local onion,” Mr Waheed said.

He said that for the first time, Pakistani onions are available in many countries, and the government is sending huge shipments to regular Far Eastern markets.

“Our onion exports can further grow if quarantine issues with Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, etc, are resolved,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Energy inflation
Updated 23 May, 2024

Energy inflation

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots is already tearing apart Pakistan’s social fabric.
Culture of violence
23 May, 2024

Culture of violence

WHILE political differences are part of the democratic process, there can be no justification for such disagreements...
Flooding threats
23 May, 2024

Flooding threats

WITH temperatures in GB and KP forecasted to be four to six degrees higher than normal this week, the threat of...
Bulldozed bill
Updated 22 May, 2024

Bulldozed bill

Where once the party was championing the people and their voices, it is now devising new means to silence them.
Out of the abyss
22 May, 2024

Out of the abyss

ENFORCED disappearances remain a persistent blight on fundamental human rights in the country. Recent exchanges...
Holding Israel accountable
22 May, 2024

Holding Israel accountable

ALTHOUGH the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor wants arrest warrants to be issued for Israel’s prime...