Pakistan signs MoU with Russia to ‘enhance parliamentary diplomacy’

Pakistan and Russia on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase parliamentary cooperation at a ceremony held at the parliament house.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani and the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko signed the MoU on behalf of their respective countries.

The Senate of Pakistan shared a video of the occasion showing the agreement signing ceremony between the two respective dignitaries.

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan also shared a post on X with details about the MOU signing ceremony, sharing that the speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina highlighted Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s significant contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within the SCO as well.

“This visit marks a watershed in the long and historic journey of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, reinforcing our shared commitment to regional peace, prosperity and mutual respect,” Gilani said while speaking on the occasion.

He also said that the agreement lays the foundation for enhanced parliamentary diplomacy and emphasises the exchange of parliamentary delegations to further cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement promotes interaction between parliamentary friendship groups and highlights a professional development programme focusing on capacity building and enhancing institutional development for effective parliamentary engagement for both nations, Gilani added.

“We are confident that this visit’s outcome will pave the way the way for a stronger, more meaningful interparliamentary and bilateral partnership between Pak and the Russian Federation in the years ahead,” Gilani concluded.

Valentina will also be meeting President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif and speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as well during her visit, Gilani mentioned.

Once Cold War adversaries, Pakistan and Russia have recently strengthened their relationship through ongoing trade and business engagements. With Islamabad aiming to become a key transit route for Central Asia’s landlocked nations, it has shown interest in forging trade links with Russia via Central Asian countries.

In particular, relations between Islamabad and Moscow progressed in 2023 when Pakistan began importing discounted Russian crude oil. This move followed a steep rise in fuel prices within Pakistan, driven by geopolitical conflicts, which compelled the country to turn to more affordable fuel sources.

In September, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk made a brief visit to Islamabad, focusing on expanding trade and investment opportunities with Pakistan.